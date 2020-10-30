Rising Trend for Cloud Professional Services Market to Drive the Market for Accenture, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard

Cloud professional services include consulting services such as advisory services, training services; system and network integration services such as performance testing services and application load, and others; and deployment and support services such as storage security services, data backup and recovery services, and others. The growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the benefits of utilizing cloud-based solutions and professional services is driving the growth of the cloud professional services market. Moreover, increasing IT spending and growing demand for flexible and high-security solutions is also rising demand for the cloud professional services market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accenture plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA, Inc., Oracle Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Cloud Professional Services Market?

Increasing shifting towards cloud-based solutions due to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness coupled with the rising complexity in the cloud environment is the major factor driving the growth of the cloud professional services market. Rising needs to secure IT operations and growing requirements for database management with reduced costs are also influencing the growth of the market. Furthermore, a number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), as well as the large enterprises across a wide gamut of verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, and others, are getting inclined towards adopting cloud services which are expected to boom the growth of the cloud professional services market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Cloud Professional Services Market?

The “Global Cloud Professional Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud professional services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Cloud professional services market with detailed market segmentation as service type, service model, deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Cloud professional services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud professional services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud professional services market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global cloud professional services market is segmented on the basis service type, service model, deployment, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as consulting, system and network integration, deployment and support. On the basis of service model the market is segmented as software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, government, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Cloud Professional Services Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud professional services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cloud professional services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE TYPE

8. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE MODEL

9. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

10. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. CLOUD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

