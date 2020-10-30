Demand for Mobile Crushers and Screeners to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

A research study, recently published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), estimates the global mobile crushers and screeners market to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.7% over the period from 2019 to 2027 and reach US$ 3.34 bn by the end of the forecast period. The research report, titled “Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027,” states that the worldwide market for mobile crushers and screeners attained a value of US$ 2.41 bn 2018.

Major factors driving the mobile crusher and screeners market include growing urbanization, infrastructural developments, and the rise of the construction sector. Furthermore, low transportation cost of mobile crushers, is driving the end users to purchase this product. Moreover, manufacturers are working towards building electric mobile jaw crushers. These are designed to provide higher productivity at low transportation costs. This trend is expected to increase in the coming years.

Global mobile crushers and screeners market has been segmented on the basis of products and the regions. On the basis of regions, the global mobile crushers and screeners market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America mobile crushers and screeners market is likely to witness steady growth. It has been estimated that Europe is projected to decline in the coming years, owing to the decreasing economy in this region.

It has been estimated that Asia Pacific accounted for the major market in global mobile crushers and screeners with a share of 43.8% in 2018. Increasing infrastructural growth in India and China has been driving the mobile crushers and screeners market in Asia Pacific over the last few years. The Rest of the World market has also witnessed significant growth in the recent past. In 2018, this region acquired the second position in the global market, owing to the increasing urbanization and the rise in the construction industry in Argentina, Brazil, and Nigeria.

In terms of products, the market has been categorized into mobile crushers and mobile screeners. Mobile crusher segment accounted for the highest market share. Furthermore, mobile scanner segment is expected to grow at a higher pace in coming years.

Key participants operating in the global mobile crushers and screeners market are RUBBLE MASTER HMH GmbH, Anaconda Equipment International Ltd., SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, Hartl Property Holding GmbH, Atlas Copco, Keestrack N.V., McCloskey International Ltd., Kleemann GmbH, Metso Corp., Portafill International Ltd., and Sandvik AB.

The global mobile crushers and screeners is segmented into:

By Product

Mobile Crushers

Mobile Screeners

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

