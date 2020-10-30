COVID-19 Impact on Coating Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Coating Additives Market: Overview

In order to improve quality and performance of paints, some special solutions which are known as coating additives are added to paints. These additives are capable of offering features such as anti-catering, lowering the dispersion of solids, anti-chipping, reduce wettability, improved UV protection to paint coatings, and controls gloss. These additives are required in small amount, but they influence more by improving life of paints, makes them shiny, and improves their appearance. These factors are improving their adoption and likely to fuel growth of the global coating additives market.

The global coating additives market is segmented on the basis of application, function, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented in to painting, construction & buildings, automotive sector, wood & furniture, aviation, and industrial engineering products. On the basis of functions, the market is segmented in to rheology modifiers, wetting and dispersion, agents biocides, and anti- foaming agents. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented in to North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The report offers in-depth information on the global coating additives market. It offers valuable insights on critical parameters related to the coating additives market such as growth dynamics, technological developments, competitive landscape, new product launch, and geographical landscape. This information is compiled and collected from trustworthy data base such as numerous press releases, paid databases, white papers, presentations, and journals. Overview of the market is presented on the basis of thorough analysis of Porter’s five forces along with vendor landscape in terms of points such as acquisitions, corroborations, important mergers, and their revenue.

Global Coating Additives Market: Drivers and Restraints

Coating additives has extensive applications in the construction industry as they improve durability, impact resistance, viscosity and surface effectiveness of paints. Growing construction industry globally has boosted demand for paints and which is turn is fuelling growth of the global coating additives market. Additionally, from past few years, demand for coating additives is increased for numerous applications such as furniture, automotive, and other applications. This demand is boosting growth of the global coating additives market. Growing automotive production is also a major factor responsible for increase in demand for vehicles globally is expected to further propel growth of the coating additives demand over the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in the raw material prices such as acrylate, silicones, and urethane due to the fluctuating prices of petrochemical is a major constrain for the growth of the global market for coating additives. In addition, concerns with emission of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC) is another factor hampering growth of the global coating additives market. Nevertheless, key players operating in the coating additives market are focusing on development of bio-based, water-based, and eco-friendly coating additives. Increased investment on research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced products to meet environmental regulations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players over the period of forecast.

Global Coating Additives Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of region, coating additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global coating additives market is witnessing high growth from the emerging economies such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. This growth is attributable to increased spending capacity mainly on infrastructure. Additionally, growing production units of coating additives across the countries like China and India are boosting growth of the Asia Pacific market for coating additives. Due to some economic crisis and declining production in Europe and North America the growth rate is reduced. However, due to presence of prominent end-use industries the region is anticipated to experience lucrative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Global Coating Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to acquire substantial share in the revenue of global market, the players are increasingly investing in organic and inorganic strategies for growth. Some of the key players operating in the coating additives market includes BYK-Chemie GmbH, DowDuPont Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Arkema SA, Akzo Nobel N.V, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, and BASF SE.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

