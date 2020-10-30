Cancer Biomarkers Market Future Trends, Key Insights, Growth Statistics, Share Analysis, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

Cancer Biomarker Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis By Types (Protein Biomarker, Genetic Biomarker), By Applications (Diagnostic, Prognostic, Therapeutic), By End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies) – Forecast till 2023

Cancer Biomarkers Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the Cancer Biomarkers Market for the analysis period 2017 to 2023. As per MRFR evaluation, the Cancer Biomarkers Market can rise at 15.8% CAGR in the analysis period. Cancer is a formidable disorder with no specific treatment regime. However, early diagnosis is critical in the management of cancer. Researchers and investors are keen in the development of advanced diagnostic solutions for cancer. In present time, cancer biomarker diagnostic solutions are observed to reveals details on cancer and its types that significantly impact the treatment regime.

The advancement in the field of oncology has gained prominence overtime due to their high degree of accuracy and non-invasiveness. The rise in the adoption of cancer biomarkers as a diagnostic solution can underpin the expansion of the market. Sedentary lifestyle and rise in the consumption of fast food, along with surge in number of smokers, are some other causes that can impact the Cancer Biomarkers Market. However, cost issues and certain adverse effects of cancer biomarkers can hinder the market rise in the years to come.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the Cancer Biomarkers Market is done by applications, end users, and types.

The type-based segment of the Cancer Biomarkers Market are genetic biomarker, and protein biomarker among others. The rise in the application of protein biomarkers can prompt the expansion of the Cancer Biomarkers Market across the analysis period.

The application-based segment of the cancer biomarker are prognostic, therapeutic, and diagnostic. The diagnostics segment can surge exponentially in the years ahead. The diagnostic sub-segments are non- Imaging and imaging. The imaging segment is expected to earn high revenue for the worldwide cancer biomarker.

The end users-based segments of the Cancer Biomarkers Market are diagnostic tool companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, healthcare IT or big data companies, and clinical laboratories among others.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Regional Analysis

Trends and several factors of the Cancer Biomarkers Market analysis spans across regions; Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

In America, the Cancer Biomarkers Market can surge owing to the high prevalence malignancy in the U.S., following Canada. In addition, the focus on developments in targeted therapies can support the rise of the regional market across the analysis period. North America Cancer Biomarkers Market can rise exponentially through the analysis period. In Europe, the growing adoption of innovative technologies and remarkable contributions by key pharmaceutical companies can support the regional market rise.

Meanwhile, the established R&D infrastructure and continuous introduction of developments in novel diagnostic products that can meet the increase in demand for specific and early diagnostics can drive the Cancer Biomarkers Market though the analysis period. In APAC, India is observed to be the fastest growing market over other APAC regions. The availability of early treatment services and escalation of expenditure in primary care services can support the expansion of the regional market rise. In Middle East and Africa, the biomarker market can exhibit a steady rise due to the increase in the penetration of high tech solutions in the region.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.),Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton Dickinson (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Illumina Inc. (U.S.) are some reputed enterprises that are functioning in the Cancer Biomarkers Market as listed by MRFR.

