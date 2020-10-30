Organic Fertilizer Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2029

Organic Fertilizer Market: Overivew

Agriculture is one of the most prominent occupations across the globe. The advent of novel technologies and methods of growing crops has transformed greatly over the years. Organic farming has gained expansive popularity.

The need for chemical-free vegetables has gained significance. Organic fertilizers are used on a large scale by farmers across the globe due o the overwhelming benefits it provides. Hence, the global organic fertilizer market may gain good growth on the back of the advantages associated with organic fertilizers.

Organic fertilizers have been in use since ancient times but with the advent of synthetic and chemical-induced fertilizers, they lost their popularity. But now, they are regaining popularity due to the trend of chemical-free vegetables and awareness about the advantages of consuming naturally grown vegetables and fruits.

Based on crop type, the global organic fertilizer market can be segmented into plantation crops, floriculture crops, cereals, grains, oilseed, pulses, fruits, vegetables, and others. These fertilizers are available in dry and liquid form.

This organic fertilizer market report has extensive information on various aspects associated with bringing growth. Important points such as key trends, mergers and acquisitions, and the regional scenario associated with the organic fertilizer market have been analyzed and included in the report. The stakeholders can gain substantial information from this report. This report also has detailed information about the COVID-19 impact on the organic fertilizer market.

Organic Fertilizer Market: Competitive Landscape

The organic fertilizer market can be classified into the highly fragmented category. It comprises numerous players across the horizon. Manufacturers in the organic fertilizer market are always involved in intense research and development activities. These activities help the players to discover new insights into various formulations that increase the nutritional value of organic fertilizers.

Advertising campaigns also play a prominent role in increasing the growth rate of the organic fertilizer market. Attractive advertising helps players in the organic fertilizer market to generate more revenue. Hence, this factor may prove to be a prominent growth prospect for the organic fertilizer market.

Mergers and acquisitions are also an inseparable part of the organic fertilizer market. These activities assist the players in the organic fertilizer market to increase their influence and eventually escalate the growth rate. Some well-established players in the organic fertilizer market are Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc., Qingdao Sonef Chemical Co., Ltd, Biostar Renewables, California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Pupuk Kaltim, Italpollina spa, The Fertrell Company, and True Organic Products Inc.

Organic Fertilizer Market: Growth Drivers

The organic fertilizer market is gaining extra stars of growth mainly due to the increasing government support. According to the latest data on organic farming by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, organic farmland has increased by 2.0 mn hectares until the end of the year 2018. These statistics highlight the rising dominance of organic farming. Hence, the organic fertilizer market will grow largely on this aspect.

A substantial number of individuals around the world are focusing on health and wellness, thus preferring organic plants and vegetables. Hence, this aspect may strengthen the growth rate of the organic fertilizer market.

Organic Fertilizer Market: Geographical Dimensions

The organic fertilizer market in Asia Pacific may gain promising growth as countries like India are launching a plethora of government schemes and policies. The Indian Government has launched various initiatives to promote organic farming. The Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) is a classic instance which promotes cluster-based organic farming. Financial assistance is given under this scheme. Hence, these aspects will help the organic fertilizer market in Asia Pacific to grow greatly.

