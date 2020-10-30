Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2029

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market: Overview

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes find application in water or fluid distribution networks, oil & gas flow lines, water injection lines, and other applications. Thus, increased demand from oil and gas industries is foreseen to boost the growth of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. This aside, the market is expected to gain considerable demand avenues from transportation industry.

A reinforced thermoplastic pipe comprises three layers. The outer layer of this pipe is white or black colored and it offers protection from UV rays. The middle layer holds reinforced tape, which is compounded by reinforced material including aramid fiber and polyester. Moreover, the third layer of reinforced thermoplastic pipe is a protective layer.

An upcoming research report provides all important data of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market. It includes in-depth study of challenges, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market for reinforced thermoplastic pipes. This aside, the report performs discussion on various key aspects such as segmentation, competitive landscape, and regional analysis of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market: Growth Dynamics

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes are gaining traction across various end-use industries owing to various properties they hold. Heat resistance, flexibility, thermal insulation, high-pressure resistance, lightweight, and anticorrosion are some of the key properties to mention. All these properties highlight that the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market will expand at rapid pace.

The companies engaged in the oil and gas industry are growing the use of reinforced thermoplastic pipes. By using this strategy, they are avoiding the loss of oil and gas, which generally occurs due to corrosion or cracking of pipelines. Apart from this, the industry is increasing the use of reinforced thermoplastic pipes owing to their cost-effectiveness. Thus, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is gaining prominent sales avenues from oil and gas industry.

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The reinforced thermoplastic pipes market experiences presence of gamut of players. As a result, the vendors working in this market are experiencing highly intense competitive landscape. Several enterprises in the market are executing strategies including joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Key motive of these moves is to sustain in this highly competitive market.

Major vendors in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market are growing focus on research and development activities. The aim behind this strategy is to offer superior quality products to end-use industries. All these moves connote that the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market will grow at rapid pace during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market shows presence in five key regions, namely, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America is one of the lucrative regions in the market for reinforced thermoplastic pipes. Key factor attributed to this growth is presence of considerable number of end-use industries including transportation and oil & gas in North America.

