Aluminum Slugs Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2029

Global Aluminum Slugs Market: Overview

Aluminum is a very light weight material. As such, it is widely utilized in the making of various automobile parts. Aluminum slugs are being machined in such a way that it finds use in the making of vital parts of automobiles such as parts for air bag systems, parts in clutches, parts for braking systems, and clamps for hydraulic hoses. Such wide use in the automobile industry is likely to bolster growth of the global aluminum slugs market in the years to come.

Aluminum slugs refer to pieces or blanks of bar stock that are transformed into various finished parts utilizing the many processes of machining. These slugs are widely found in different shapes and sizes. They come in different shapes such as oval, rectangular, round, and others. Aluminum slugs are environment friendly and are recyclable, which is likely to support growth of the global aluminum slugs market in the years to come.

The global aluminum slugs market has been segmented based on end use, and region. The thorough analysis of the market comes with the main purpose of offering stakeholders with a clear view of the global aluminum slugs market.

Global Aluminum Slugs Market: Notable Developments

The global aluminum slugs market has come across some major developments over the last few years. One of such developments that has played an important role in influencing the course of the market is mentioned below:

In February 2019, in a joint effort between two sister companies, TUBEX and NEUMAN, the development teams of the two companies have come up new alloys for slugs. Two joint patents for two new alloys have been applied as a result of the joint effort. An aerosol can that is made from this new substance is considerably lighter and the drop in weight is around 17%. Innovations such as this are expected to widen the reach of the companies across different geographies.

Some of the key market players of the global aluminum slugs market are

Neuman Aluminium Austria GmbH

Haomei Aluminum Co., Ltd

Rheinfelden Semis Gmbh & Co. Kg

Aluminium-Werke Wutöschingen AG & Co.KG

Nansen Industry Co., Ltd.

Impol, d.o.o.

Global Aluminum Slugs Market: Growth Drivers

Demand for Lightweight Aluminum Components to Support Growth of the Market

The development of the global aluminum slugs market is estimated to be influenced by the rising demand for lightweight aluminum components. Lightweight aluminum components find wide use in the making electric cars. There has been a rising demand for electric vehicles as these vehicles are energy efficient and lightweight. Aluminum slugs come with features like resistance to chemical reaction and corrosion. It also offers clean and smooth surface and impermeability to light. Such multiple benefits of the metal are estimated to bolster growth of the global aluminum slugs market in the forthcoming years.

In addition to that, aluminum is preferred by many for the purpose of packing pharmaceutical products and drugs in the pharmaceutical sector. It is also utilized extensively in cosmetic industries, wherein it is utilized in the packaging of sprays and creams. Aluminum slugs are also used as blanks in the making of cigar tubes, cups and ice buckets, cans, aluminum bottles, cartridges, and pressure vessels. Wide scope of application is likely to open up the growth opportunities for the global aluminum slugs market in the near future.

Global Aluminum Slugs Market: Regional Outlook

The region that makes most of the contribution toward the growth of the global aluminum slugs market is North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to trail North America in terms of its contribution toward the market. Countries like India and China have witnessed substantial technological progress and the aluminum industry is witnessing rapid growth in these countries. Besides, rise in disposable income of the people in the region is estimated to drive the demand for aluminum slugs in Asia Pacific.

The global aluminum slugs market is segmented as:

End Use

Food and beverages

Automotive

Cosmetics and Personal Care

