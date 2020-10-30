The Transfusion-dependent Anemia Treatment market to grow incomparably in the next decade

Treating the patients with transfusion-dependent anemia is complicated. The diagnosis of transfusion-dependent anemia is often difficult as numerous disorders might lead to transfusion-dependent anemia that includes bone marrow failure syndromes, inherited hemolytic anemias or congenital dyserythropoietic anemias. Though severe anemia leads to symptoms of reduced quality of life and fatigue, transfusion-dependent anemia upsurges the risk of organ complications caused by iron overload. It may also leads to an increased risk of the leukemia transformation. While recommending the primary therapy for treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia, the four response determinants that should be considered includes: age, endogenous erythropoietin production, karyotype and RBC transfusion burden along with duration. Majority of patients develop the transfusion-dependent anemia over their course of the disease. However, adverse effect on the natural course of transfusion-dependent anemia has merely recently appreciated. As per a study conducted by World Health Organization, about 15% of the anemic cancer patients are treated via RBC transfusions. Unfortunately, treatment of chronic anemia with recurrent transfusions is done followed with associated hazards.

The increasing FDA approval for drugs that effectively treats transfusion-dependent anemia across the globe is expected to drive revenue growth in the transfusion-dependent anemia treatment over the forecast years. The higher incidence of anemia along with other infections in transfusion-dependent patients is further expected to drive the need for transfusion-dependent anemia treatment therapies. The growing commercialization of transfusion-dependent anemia treatment therapies such as allogeneic stem cell therapy would cater revenue opportunities in global transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market. However, increase in mortality rate for the patients suffering with transfusion-dependent anemia owing to high costs of the treatment therapies is anticipated to restrain the growth of transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market.

The global transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Treatment Type

Therapeutic Drugs Erythroid-Stimulating Agents (ESAs) Immunomodulatory Drugs Hypomethylating Drugs Others

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics

Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores



The transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market is categorized based on treatment type, distribution channel and region. Based on treatment type, the transfusion-dependent anemia treatment is classified into three major treatment types including therapeutic drugs, gene therapy and allogeneic stem cell therapy. Among the transfusion-dependent anemia treatment drugs, immunomodulatory drugs are the most preferred transfusion-dependent anemia treatment drug type. This drug type segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR over the forecast years. Hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies followed by hospitals is projected to register substantial revenue growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, North America transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market will show highest market growth and is expected to dominate the global transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market in the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of transfusion-dependent anemia in the region. Also, increasing health care spending coupled with availability of skilled healthcare professionals and availability of better treatments options is anticipated to boost the transfusion-dependent anemia treatment growth in this region. The transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market in South Asia and East Asia countries is expected to show a significant CAGR growth in the transfusion-dependent anemia treatment market owing larger patients pool. However, the market for transfusion-dependent anemia treatment in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Some of the major key manufacturers involved in global Transfusion-dependent Anemia Treatment market are bluebird bio, Inc., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Celgene Corporation and others.

