Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market 2020 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), Affirmed Networks (U.S.)

Network functions virtualization (NFV) is a core structural change in the way telecommunication infrastructure gets deployed. Network functions virtualization (NFV) describes standards for compute, storage, and networking resources which can be used for building virtualized network functions. It refers to the combination of hardware and software network features in a single virtual network. It also aims to address the problems by evolving standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage.

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information.

The global Network Function Virtualization market size is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 36.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), Affirmed Networks (U.S.), Ribbon Communication Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ericsson AB (U.S.), Ciena Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (U.S.), Radisys (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Various factors are responsible for the market's growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market.

