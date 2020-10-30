Indian Condom Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Indian Condom market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

North Zone is expected to lead the market in the India owing to the reasons such as highest number of population in the country, and various government initiatives have been taken to control the population growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the north zone is likely to contribute the largest share in the India during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Indian Condom in the market.

Indian Condom Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Indian Condom Market – By Material

Latex

Non-Latex

Indian Condom Market – By Product

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Indian Condom Market – By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Independent Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Structured Pharmacy Chains Apollo Medplus Frankrose (West Bengal) Wellness (Maharashtra) Guardian Pharmacy 24×7 Others



Indian Condom Market – By Region

North Zone

East Zone

West Zone

South & Central Zone

Companies Mentioned

Beta Medikit Pvt Ltd

Okamoto Industries, Inc

Alkem Health Care (OTC division of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Karex Berhad

Raymond Group (Raymond Limited)

TTK Group Company (TTK Protective Devices Limited.)

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mankind Pharma

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

