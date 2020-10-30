Public Blockchain Technology Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook – IBM, KPMG, EY, Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan Chase

The report titled “Public Blockchain Technology Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The Public Blockchain Technology market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The public blockchain consists of five main technologies: a common distributed ledger or database, PGP encryption, a cryptocurrency or token associated with all transactions that take place on any given blockchain, and distributed consensus that lets users own their own cryptocurrency without relying on third parties.In contrast to the unlicensed nature of the private blockchain, unlicensed and public technologies have become a major part of the process, dealing with data and capital ownership issues to facilitate increased value sharing between enterprises and users.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Public Blockchain Technology Market: Deloitte, IBM, KPMG, EY, Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, Conduent, ConsenSys, R3, Chain Inc, Ripple, Digital Asset Holdings, Credits, Infosys, Drift, Electron, Interbit, LO3 Energy Inc, Power Ledger, and others.

Global Public Blockchain Technology Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Public Blockchain Technology Market based on Types are:

Pseudo-Anonymous Address

PGP Encryption

Encryption Currency

Distributed Consensus

Based on Application , the Global Public Blockchain Technology Market is segmented into:

Financial Services

Non-financial Sector

Regional Analysis For Public Blockchain Technology Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Public Blockchain Technology Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

