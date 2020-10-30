Magnesium Stearate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Magnesium Stearate Market: Introduction

Magnesium stearate is an inorganic chemical compound. Its molecular formula is Mg(C 18 H 35 O 2 ) 2 . Magnesium stearate is formed by the reaction of sodium stearate with magnesium salts or by reacting magnesium oxide with stearic acid. Sodium stearate employed in manufacturing magnesium stearate, which is derived vegetable stearic acid. Magnesium stearate is soap scum & magnesium stearate consisting of two equivalents of stearate and one magnesium cat-ion (Mg2+). Magnesium stearate is a white, water insoluble powder. It is considered to be safe for human consumption at levels below 2500 mg/kg per day. Magnesium stearate has characteristics such as softness, insolubility in solvents, and low toxicity. It is employed as a releasing agent and lubricant in the production of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Magnesium stearate is used as anti-adherent in the manufacture of medical tablets, capsules, and powders. It has lubricating properties that prevent ingredients from sticking to manufacturing equipment during the compression of chemical powders into solid tablets. Furthermore, it can cause wettability and slow the fragmentation of tablets and reduce dissolution of the drug. Magnesium stearate acts as a release agent and is employed to bind sugar in hard candies such as mints. Magnesium stearate is employed in dry coating processes. Rise in demand for magnesium stearate in the medicinal industry is expected to drive the magnesium stearate market during the forecast period

Magnesium Stearate Market: Segmentation

The global magnesium stearate market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. In terms of form, the market can be classified into powder and flakes. The powder segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about health care is estimated to propel the demand for pharmaceutical and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for magnesium stearate during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the magnesium stearate market can be categorized into pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food & beverages, and others. The pharmaceutical segment is projected to expand at substantial pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for inactive ingredients in drug formulations as lubricants, binders, and fillers, this will market demand of magnesium stearate. Also, Increased demand of personal care products, magnesium stearate is used as texturizer, non-gelling, and thickener. Pharmaceutical & personal care is major factor driving the demand for magnesium stearate during the forecast period.

Magnesium Stearate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global magnesium stearate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global pharmaceutical & healthcare market during the forecast period. Plentiful resource of raw materials and low labor cost are motivating producers to produce magnesium stearate. Growth of the medical industry is significantly propelling the market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for personal care products and food & beverage in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as India and China, is key factor driving the market during the forecast period.

Magnesium Stearate Market: Key Player

The global magnesium stearate market is consolidated. Small numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies operating in the global market include Kirsch Pharma GmbH, PT Halim Sakti Pratama, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Nimbasia, Baerlocher GmbH, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and FACI SPA.

