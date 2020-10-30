Hafnium Diboride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Hafnium diboride is a class of ultra-high-temperature ceramics. This type of ceramic is composed of hafnium and boron. It has a melting temperature of about 3100 ?C. The ceramic offers high thermal and electrical conductivity. Hafnium diboride is a grey and metallic compound. It is mixed with carbon, boron, silicon carbide, or nickel to improve the consolidation of the hafnium diboride powder for sintering. Hafnium diboride is commonly formed into a solid through the process of hot pressing, where powders are pressed together using both heat and pressure. The oxidation resistance of hafnium diboride is dependent on the relative temperature and pressure.

Hafnium diboride has also been investigated as possible new material for nuclear reactor control rods. It is also being investigated as a microchip diffusion barrier. If synthesized correctly, the barrier can be less than 6nm thick. Hafnium diboride is a highly harmful metalloid in nature, and contact of with it may cause sudden unconsciousness. It is primarily used in effluent treatment in the electronic industry. Harmful effects of hafnium diboride are estimated to hamper the hafnium diboride market during the forecast period.

Hafnium Diboride Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global hafnium diboride market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. In terms of form, the hafnium diboride market can be classified into liquid and powder form. The powder hafnium diboride segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Powder hafnium diboride occupies less volume, and its packaging is also easier compare to that of other forms. Increase in demand for electronics and properties of hafnium diboride such as high thermal conductivity and adsorbency are likely to drive demand for hafnium diboride during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the hafnium diboride market can be classified into semiconductor, electronics, and others. The semiconductor segment is projected to expand at a robust CAGR in the coming years. Semiconductors are used to make integrated circuits and printed circuit boards. PCB’s are used to make smart mobiles, TV, watches, etc.. This is estimated to propel demand for hafnium diboride in the near future.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

Hafnium diboride is employed in hypervelocity re-entry vehicles such as intercontinental ballistic missile heat shields and in aerodynamic leading-edges, due to its high strength and thermal and electrical properties. Increase in research & development in hypervelocity vehicles and aerodynamic models is projected to augment the hafnium diboride market in the coming years.

Hafnium Diboride Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the hafnium diboride market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to remain a dominant region of the global electrical & electronic market during the projected period. Rise in urbanization and increase in digitization in countries such as China & Taiwan are key factors anticipated to propel the demand for semiconductors. Hafnium diboride is significantly used in the manufacture of PCBs, which are used in production of smart mobiles, laptops, transformers, and TVs. This factor is expected to boost demand for hafnium diboride during the forecast period. The hafnium diboride market in Africa is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to the underdeveloped economy of the region and lack of technological advancement.

Hafnium Diboride Market: Key Players

The global hafnium diboride market is consolidated. A few companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include Micron Metals, Nanoshel, ALB Materials, Treibacher Industrie, Alfa Aesar, LTS Research Laboratories, ALB Materials, MP Biomedicals, Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, and American Elements and DMS Powders.

