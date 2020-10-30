Aviation Fuel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Aviation fuel is an exclusive type of fuel that is mainly used for energizing an aircraft. The fuel is petroleum-based and is of a superior quality than the regular ones used in rail transport or road transport or others. The additives in aviation fuel help in reducing the risk of explosion or icing because of the high temperatures. This type of fuel is mainly used by majority of the commercial airlines and military aircrafts so as to optimize fuel efficiency. Using aviation fuel also helps in improving the overall cost of operations. In recent years, there has been a tremendous growth in the aviation sector. The competition in the sector is quite intense, which in turn is leading to increased competition among the aviation fuel providers for both military as well as commercial applications. This is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the overall development of the global aviation fuel market.

The competitive landscape of the global aviation fuel market is quite fragmented. This fragmentation of the vendor landscape is due to presence of several notable companies operating in the market space. Even though the growing number of aircrafts will provide huge and lucrative development opportunities, there are a few factors that might impede the overall development of the global market. One of the key restraining factor for market growth has been slow ceasing of finances for upstream gas and oil projects by the World Bank. Moreover, emergence of renewable aviation fuel is also expected to present a significant challenge to the overall growth of the global market.

In order to make most of the currently available growth opportunities, the leading companies in the global aviation fuel market must focus on the emerging trends in the rapidly developing segments, while keeping strong hold on the slow-growing sectors.

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Overview

Aviation fuels are petroleum-based fuels used for aircraft propulsion that runs on gas turbine engines. Various types of aviation fuels are used extensively to power aircrafts in commercial as well as military applications across the globe. Rising air traffic passengers worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, and fluctuations in crude oil prices are underpinning the evolution trajectories of the aviation fuel market. Rising number of airline passengers has spurred the consumption of aviation fuels in developing regions. Growing focus on reducing the carbon footprint of the overall transportation industry is driving the demand for biofuels. Renewable aviation fuels have generated enormous attention of aviation industry players, especially in developed countries such as the U.S.

According to the International Air Transport Association, passenger air traffic is has witnessed substantial rise in the past years and the number is expected to double by 2036 end. Recent improvements in global economic conditions have given rise to big increase in annual air passenger numbers in recent years. Declining average airfares is a key stimulating factor for airline passenger, especially in regions with cost-sensitive passengers. Rising cargo handling requirements also bodes well for the market.

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, developing regions are expected to hold vast growth potential in the global aviation fuel market. In particular, a positive demographics in Asia Pacific is expected to present substantial lucrative prospects for market players. Sizeable investment in the transportation infrastructure across the region in recent years has catalyzed the growth of the aviation fuel market. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India are expected to witness vast prospects in the near future. Rising demand for air freight will keep the outlook attractive in some developing countries. These countries will also benefit from growing affordability of international travel. Moreover, the demand for various types of aviation fuels in emerging markets is likely to gain from rapidly growing air cargo transportation.

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Competitive Landscape

The study takes a closer look at competitive dynamics and the strategies adopted by various players to strengthen their positions in the market. Some of the key participants in the global aviation fuel market are Hindustan Petroleum, Gazprom, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Qatar Jet Fuel Company, Total SA, and Chevron Corporation.

