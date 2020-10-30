Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Polymeric Adsorbents Market

Polymeric adsorbents are used for air separation, water treatment application, and drying purpose. These adsorbents are referred to as synthetic adsorbents. They posses various useful features such as excellent adsorption capacity, high pore size, and hydrophobicity.

Adsorbents are employed for removing and controlling trace contaminants due to various industrial processes including production of sulphur fuels. These adsorbents are widely used in various applications. Removal of mercury in large scale crude oil/natural gas wellhead and insulation of glass window are some of the examples. Moreover, adsorbents play a vital role in process aimed to manufacture modern day specialized products.

Adsorbent is being widely used in various end use industries including chemicals, water and air treatment, and petrochemicals. Demand for polymeric adsorbent is rising from Middle East and Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The trend has been continuing from past years and likely to continue in over the forthcoming years.

On the other hand, concerns pertaining to environment in regard with the use of polymeric adsorbent are increasing. Use of adsorbent is resulting in water wastage on large scale. Hence, government bodies are forming regulations restricting the use of adsorbents. This may restrain growth of the market.

The upcoming report on polymeric adsorbent market provides insights about various trend and drivers influencing growth of the market. The market intelligence report provides details about ongoing developments occurring in the market and how that will affect the market over the duration of forecast period (2019-2028). In addition, the report also covers various restraining factors, which may limit growth of the market in coming years.

Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Notable Developments

As per a research report, it has come out that Prussian blue is a pigment that absorbs more ammonia when compared to other adsorbents. Also, it absorbs the odor present in the air, making the air fit for breathing purpose as well.

Some of the key players operating in polymeric absorbents market are-

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Amicogen Biopharm Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermax Limited

Purolite Corporation

Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Key Trends

Growing urbanization and industrialization have boosted the consumption of water consumption. And proportionally, this has enhanced the rate of waste water production as well.

Lack of source of freshwater has entailed regulatory authorities to enforce stringed regulation regarding consumption of water.

Subsequently, organizations and industries are impelled to undertake waste water management steps. Hence, these industries and organization are widely adopting adsorbent for waste water treatment and recycle process. The treatment process is simple, efficient, and cost-effective.

Adsorbents such as metal oxide-based adsorbents, polymer-based adsorbents, and carbon-based adsorbents assist in removal of various contaminants and pollutants such as radionuclides, phosphate, nitrates, and fluoride from wastewater.

