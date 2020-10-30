Potential Impact of COVID-19 on ePayment System Market

ePayment System Market: Snapshot

The ePayment system market may experience a transformational growth period across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the account of the growing influence of contactless payments due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The changing perception of a considerable populace on the mode of payment may serve as an essential growth multiplier for the ePayment system market. On the basis of solution, the ePayment system market can be segmented into transaction management and analytics, payment terminal solution, hosted point-of-sale, and security and fraud management.

This upcoming report on the ePayment system market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the ePayment system market systematically.

ePayment system market: Competitive Assessment

The ePayment system market is highly fragmented with numerous players in the fray and these players are engaged in stiff competition to be among the top positions. The players in the ePayment system market are focusing largely on developing new mechanisms and technologies that are compatible with the needs of a large number of organizations. Recently, due to COVID-19, governments of various countries are focusing on introducing ePayment systems for many departments due to COVID-19. This aspect has led to the introduction of customized mechanisms that adhere to government protocols.

Investments, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships may bring expansive growth opportunities for the ePayment system market across the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. For instance, Coronation Merchant Bank partnered with Union Systems to enable 100% automation of its trade finance operations. The Trade-X trade finance software by Union Systems will allow corporate clients to manage their trade transactions from mobile and web platforms from anywhere in the world. Therefore, such activities may bring good growth for the ePayment system market.

ePayment System Market: Statistics and Facts Highlighting Growth Opportunities

With the growing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic, digital payments are emerging as one of the preferred methods of payment by a considerable populace. Here are some statistics and figures that shed light on the growing influence of digital payments.

According to the ‘Local Circles Report’, digital payments ballooned just three weeks after implementing the nationwide lockdown in India, as more than 42 percent Indians used this payment mode

PayNow, Singapore’s national ePayment system, recorded nearly 70 percent registrations with monthly volumes overtaking 1 billion Singaporean Dollars; this factor highlights the growing preference of a considerable populace toward ePayments

