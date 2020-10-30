Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Solution Market: Introduction

The global electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market is projected to reach US$ 66.8 Bn by 2030. The electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030.

The global electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market has been segmented in terms of type, enterprise size, and industry. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into EDI VAN (Value added Network), EDI Software, and EDI-as-a-Service (Outsourcing/Managed Services). EDI Software has been further segmented into on-premises and cloud-based.

By enterprise size, the global electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market has been segmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry, the EDI solution market has been segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive, telecom & IT, transportation, logistics (supply chain) [warehousing, freight forwarding and last man delivery] and others (construction, etc.).

The global electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Solution Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness increasing growth in the electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market. The market in Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Solution Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global electronic data interchange (EDI) solution market. Key players profiled in the report include BTC AG, Cleo, Cognizant, Comarch SA, CovalentWorks, crossinx GmbH, Data Masons Software LLC, Dell Inc., EDICOM, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Siemens, SPS Commerce, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and True Commerce Inc.

