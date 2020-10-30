Global Social Commerce Market is predicted to Grow Significantly despite of Corona Pandemic

The pandemic has created a positive impact on the global social commerce market in the forecast period.

Increasing penetration in the online business is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the forecast period. Moreover, shift of traditional offline store to online business is also predicted to boost the market share in the forecast period. Data privacy and data breach is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast period. The advancement in the technology is predicted to create more investment opportunity for the investors to invest in the forecast period. In addition, adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is predicted to create more growth opportunity for the market in the forecast period. For instance, StarStock is an e-commerce and market place business build to disrupt the food and drink industry, recently launched a new platform with the help pf AI in response to the coronavirus lockdown mypubshop, enabling pubs to transform into click and collect stores. In addition, it has also partnered with Asda to power the grocery giant’s to supply food and essential items. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global social commerce market. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

The global market is classified on the basis of end user. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

The growing number of internet and smartphone users, rapid technological inventions, shopping and information exchange using social media, and rising adoption of social media platforms is expected to considerably fuel the growth of the global social commerce market. Moreover, data breach is predicted to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Retail And Clothing Segment is Predicted to Have The Highest Market Share.

Depending on the end user the market is further classified into foods & beverages, retail & clothing, entertainment, travels and others. Retail and clothing segment is predicted to have the maximum growth rate in the forecast period. Retailer with the help of AI and Machine learning it attract the customer preferences and helps them to personalize customer experience depending on the customer behavior and buying pattern is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on the region, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region market is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. Increasing demand of marketing various product through online platform and many companies investing more in the region due to the cheap labor and increase in the adoption of advanced technologies with the help of various platform is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major key players in the market are Weibo, ShopSocially, Tencent, Pinterest, Tabjuice, Polyvore, Groupon, LivingSocial and Facebook among others

