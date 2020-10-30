Revenue generation report on Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

Software-defined perimeter (SDP) framework was developed by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) to control access to resources based on identity. This framework was designed by the US department of defense to micro-segment network access. SDP framework provides secure access to network-based services, applications and systems. This security system maintains and controls the network system by programmable strategies driven by SDP architecture. The major advantage of using the SDP framework is its ability to hide any application layer.

Recent Trends/ Mergers and Acquisitions

Owing to its multifaceted advantages, the software-defined networking is evolving throughout years.

Recently, fast-growing initiatives such as software-defined wide-area-networking (SD-WAN) and the security-oriented Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) have been included in the framework.

Another development in the industry are:

Israeli security firm Safe-T announced the Safe-T Software Defined Perimeter offering on the AWS Marketplace for users of the Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) cloud platform, in 2019.

In October 2019, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., released “1500 series security gateways for SMBs”, that is standards of protection against the most progressive latest generation cyberattacks.

The three essential pillars on which a software-defined perimeter is built on, are:

Zero Trust: It leverages micro-segmentation to apply the principle of the least privilege to the network. It completely reduces the attack surface.

Identity-centric: It’s designed around the user identity, not the IP address.

Built for the cloud – It is engineered to operate natively in cloud networks and delivers scalable security.

Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Segmentation by User Type

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Others

How SDP works?

The SDP is an approach to cybersecurity that alleviates network-based attacks, protecting all classification levels of legacy IT assets and cloud services. It hides the critical IT assets within an opaque black cloud that is inaccessible by anyone outside the organization. It doesn’t matter whether the assets are in the cloud, on premises, in a DMZ (demilitarized zone, sometimes known as a perimeter network), on a server in a data center or even in an application server. The SDP creates an invisible screen to protect against malware, cyberattacks and other threats.

Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Segmentation by Connectivity

Gateway

End point

Controller

Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Segmentation by Development Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Growth Drivers of the market

Increasing application of cloud technology and necessity of programmable security planning are the major growth drivers of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market. Growing the technological advancement on cloud technology and increase in the adoption coupled with requirement of secure access to multi cloud applications programmable security and network resources are other significant drivers for the market. Furthermore, many organizations are approaching zero trust policy of “confirmation before trust” through incorporating device authentication, stately and stronger services technologies. These organizations are adopting cloud based services to their IT and networking systems to reduce the threats from cyber-attacks. Due to implementation of this technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Segmentation by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium sized Enterprises

Opportunities for Investors

The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) with SDP based security system is creating plenty of growth opportunities for the SDP market. IoT is becoming more important for all size of businesses and it require security from external attacks. The SDP for IoT is dynamic and is considered as the best alternative to the network controls and traditional firewalls and is projected to increase the growth of the market in the near future time.

Key Companies Profiled of Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

o Fortinet, Inc.

o Catbird Networks, Inc.

o RSA Security LLC.

o Intel Corporation

o Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

o CERTES NETWORKS

o Cisco Systems, Inc.

o Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

o Juniper Networks, Inc.

o Broadcom

Asia-Pacific to bring new opportunities

The software defined perimeter (SDP) market for Asia-Pacific is rising at a CAGR of 36.9% and is projected to reach $5,181.7 million by 2026, according to a recent research report . This growth in the market is majorly due to extensive preference of cloud based application services by the small and medium organizations. Furthermore, emerging startups across Asia-Pacific in IT and Network systems are adopting cloud based services to protect from cyber-attacks. This is estimated to increase the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

