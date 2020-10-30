Aesthetic Devices Market Report: Investment Opportunity Analysis and Industry Share Forecast 2029

“
Overview for “”Aesthetic Devices Market”” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
The global Aesthetic Devices market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.
This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Aesthetic Devices from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Aesthetic Devices market.
Cynosure
Lumenis
Syneron & Candela
Solta
Photomedex
Alma
Cutera
Fotona
LPG
Aerolase
Chromognex
Honkon
GSD
Miracle Laser
Sincoheren
Wuhan Yage
Toplaser
Fosun Pharma (Sisram)
Elen s.p.a
Lutronic
Venus Concept
Viora
Sciton
Lynton Lasers Group
Sharplight Technologies
by-product types
Laser Hair Removal Device
RF Device
Body Contouring Device
Face Care Device
Others
by-applications
Beauty Salon
Hospitals
Household
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
by-regions
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
