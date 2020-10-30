Biologics Outsourcing Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2027

Biologics Outsourcing Market: Introduction

Biologics can be defined as drugs derived from living organisms, or those which contain components of living organisms. These include a range of products, including those derived from human, animals, or microorganisms by employing biotechnology.

Biologic drugs are available for the treatment of a range of diseases, including various forms of cancer, autoimmune diseases, chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and ophthalmic diseases

Biologics enhance the specificity of treatment for specific disease conditions, as biologic entities such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins target specific molecular mechanisms of the disease action

Biologics are highly preferred owing to their efficacy and specificity. Additionally, increase in regulatory approvals drives demand for biologics at various levels of clinical studies and commercial supplies.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Biologics Outsourcing Market

Large biopharmaceutical companies focus on their core capabilities and cutting down the operational costs associated with the manufacture of biologics. These players outsource manufacturing to contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The difficulty of manufacturing biologics in-house induces pharmaceutical companies to outsource it to CMOs and CDMOs. This trend is projected to boost the growth of the global biologics outsourcing market.

Growth of the biologics market indirectly creates demand for services across all the stages of biologics development, from preclinical stage to commercial manufacturing

CMOs aid in bridging the gap between demand and supply and focus on enhancing the drug discovery process, thereby aiding faster availability of biologics for patients. This factor fuels the growth of the global biologics outsourcing market.

CMOs and CDMOs are enhancing their capacities by adding facilities and services to the portfolios to meet the increasing demand for biologics manufacturing. This is likely to boost the growth of the global biologics outsourcing market.

Increase in investments in research & development and rise in government initiatives on enhancing the development of biologics in emerging countries, especially China, contribute to the growth of the biologics outsourcing market

North America to Lead Global Biologics Outsourcing Market

In terms of region, the global biologics outsourcing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global biologics outsourcing market in 2018 owing to increase in presence of leading contract manufacturing companies, rise in awareness about the usage of biologics, and surge in investments in research & development

Europe was the second largest market for biologics outsourcing in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for biologics outsourcing, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Rise in the number of non-communicable diseases, increase in demand for biologics, growth of the pharmaceutical sector in the emerging markets, and increase in government initiatives for the improvement of the health care industry are expected to accelerate the growth of the biologics outsourcing market in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Biologics Outsourcing Market

Leading players in the global biologics outsourcing market are:

Catalent, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Wuxi Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Abzena Limited

GL Biochem Corporation

