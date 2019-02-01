Early Toxicity Testing Market 2019-2027: End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales

Early Toxicity Testing Market: Introduction

An early toxicity testing or screening is the process of safety assessment which determines the level of tissue or cell damage and maximum safe concentration of any chemical or drug. It is generally performed during preclinical development of products.

Toxicology testing may also be carried out to determine the approximate amount and type of drugs present in the blood such as alcohol, amphetamine, barbiturates, benzodiazepine, and cocaine.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/early-toxicity-testing.html

Key methods used for toxicology testing are in vivo testing, in vitro testing, and in silico testing

In vivo testing utilizes test animals to carry out desired testing process. It can be categorized into two types: acute in vivo testing (short-term testing) and chronic in vivo testing (long-term testing).

In vitro experimentation uses isolated cells from different organisms, including humans, depending on the type of cell needed to perform the specific research activity

In silico method, also known as predictive toxicology testing, is concerned with the development of new non-animal tests that do not simply duplicate existing animal tests but which provide a new scientific basis for safety testing

Among the testing methods, the in vivo segment dominates the global toxicology testing services market in terms of value, owing to its high cost

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2443

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Early Toxicity Testing Market

Rise in Focus on Early Detection of Toxicity of Chemicals Drives Global Market

Preclinical toxicology testing studies are carried out for screening the new chemical entity under development in order to analyze its safety and efficacy in animal models before it enters clinical trials in human beings

Roughly 30% of drugs tested in clinical trials fail due to unanticipated and unacceptable toxicology profiles

Early detection of toxicity during the preclinical phase can prevent large spending on clinical trials, thus saving R&D expenditure and unnecessary exposure of toxic chemicals to healthy human volunteers participating in the clinical trials

Thus, the companies involved in the drug development process and the regulatory bodies are focusing on early detection of the toxicity of chemicals

For this purpose, toxicology studies are outsourced to an expert team from CROs to speed up the process and reduce costs

Thus, rise in focus on early detection of toxicity is expected to propel the global early toxicity testing market during the forecast period

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Early Toxicity Testing Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2443

Early Toxicity Testing Market: Segmentation

Based on technique, the global early toxicity testing market can be segmented into in vivo, in silico, and in vitro

In vivo toxicology testing procedure leads the global early toxicity testing market, in terms of value, due to high cost associated with this type of testing technique

In vivo toxicology testing is lengthy, expensive, and painful to animals used in the testing procedures. Many ethical groups forbid the use of animals for chemical toxicity research and testing. It contributed to new toxicology testing methods, such as in vitro and in silico tests.

Based on end-user, the global early toxicity testing market can be categorized into pharmaceuticals industry, cosmetics industry, chemicals industry, food industry, and others

Emerging Economies to Offer Growth Opportunities

In terms of region, the global early toxicity testing market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America constitutes the largest market for early toxicity testing. This can be attributed to stringent regulations by USFDA governing safety assessment of the products, high research & development funds, presence of leading toxicology testing service provider CROs in the region, and high consumer awareness about safety of the products.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for toxicology testing services. The market in the region is expected to expand at significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in preference to CROs in this region due to high quality services offered by them in low cost and high speed, presence of skilled labor, and opening of preclinical testing centers in areas such as China, India, Japan, & Australia by leading players in the market.

Pre Book Early Toxicity Testing Market Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2443

Key Service Providers Operating in Global Market

The global early toxicity testing market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global early toxicity testing market include:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Envigo

Evotec AG

Merck KGaA

SGS Group

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)

WuXi AppTec

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/respiratory-virus-infection-drugs-market/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/