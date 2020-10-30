Partial Onset Seizures Market: Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview 2019 – 2027

Partial Onset Seizures Market: Introduction

Partial onset seizure occurs due to abnormal electrical activity in one part of the brain. It is also known as focal seizure. Focal seizures can be of two types: focal seizure without loss of consciousness and focal seizure with impaired awareness. Focal seizure without loss of consciousness is known as simple partial seizure, while focal seizure with impaired awareness is known as complex partial seizure.

A seizure is a transient disruption of brain function due to abnormal and excessive electrical discharges in brain cells. According to the American Epilepsy Society, around 14% of individuals suffers from simple partial seizure, while 36% individuals with epilepsy have complex partial seizure.

Key Drivers of Global Partial Onset Seizures Market

The global partial onset seizures market is projected to be driven by rise in prevalence of epilepsy. Incidence of epilepsy is higher in developing countries due to late diagnosis and availability of necessary health care and treatment facilities. Therefore, rise in prevalence of epilepsy is anticipated to drive the global partial onset seizures market.

According to the Epilepsy Society, epilepsy is the fourth most common type of neurological problem. Around 87 individuals are diagnosed with epilepsy every day, while 60 million people across the world are living with epilepsy.

Increase in research activities drives the global partial onset seizures market. Moreover, a large number of new antiepileptic drugs are in development with novel mode of action. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the global partial onset seizures market during the forecast period.

Increase in public awareness and introduction of educational programs in several countries in the past few years are likely to propel the global partial onset seizures market during the forecast period. Moreover, wider approval of marijuana-based drugs by the FDA for partial onset seizure treatment is projected to propel the global partial onset seizures market.

North America to Account for Significant Share of Global Partial Onset Seizures Market

North America is a major market for partial onset seizures because of presence of leading pharmaceutical players and their well-established research & development infrastructure

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, an estimated 150,000 incidences of epilepsy occur in the U.S. each year

Europe was the second leading market due to large number of extensive drug development & formulation based research projects and high awareness & importance among the people about health

Growth of the market in North America and Europe is attributed to high per capita income of individuals in major developed countries in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period because of rise in prevalence of partial onset seizure and initiatives by governments of developing countries to improve overall health of the people.

Key Players Operating in Global Partial Onset Seizures Market

Major players in the global partial onset seizures market are:

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Eisai Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Abbott Laboratories

