Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market: Introduction

Synthetic lethality occurs when a combination of two deficiencies arises and results into organismal or cellular death. It was first described by American geneticist Calvin Bridges in the 20th century.

Efficacy in tumor therapy increases by targeting synthetic lethal interaction with drug combination. Synthetic lethality is an important therapeutic option for the treatment of cancer.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-lethality-based-drugs-and-targets-market.html

Key Drivers and Opportunities for Global Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market

Companies operating in the global synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market are engaged in development of new products. These players constantly focus on research and development activities. This is driving the global synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. registered a new drug GSK3985771 † niraparib Zejula for ovarian cancer monotherapy. The mode of action includes poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) 1/2 inhibitor.

In March 2018, IDEAYA Biosciences entered into a partnership agreement with Cancer Research UK’s Commercial Partnerships Team and the Drug Discovery Unit to develop small molecule inhibitor of PARG (Poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase). The company aims to develop the PARG inhibitor program through the partnership.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75389

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe. Rise in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to drive the market. According to CANCER RESEARCH UK, around 17 million new cases of cancer were recorded in in 2018. Around 9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer across the globe in the same year.

In 2018, female breast and lung cancers were the leading types of cancers in the world. Approximately 2.1 million cases of cancer were diagnosed across the globe in 2018. This was followed by 1.8 million cases of colorectal cancer, 1.3 million cases of prostate cancer, and 1.0 million cases of stomach cancer.

Strategic development by key players is likely to fuel the synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market. In October 2018, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced plans to collaborate with Tango Therapeutics, Inc. to develop next generation targeted immune oncology therapies.

In 2017, Third Rock Ventures, LLC. announced the launch of Tango Therapeutics, which focuses on three areas of drug development: multiple oncogenic drivers, loss of tumor suppressor gene function, and immune evasion

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=75389

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 70% cases of cancer occur due to consumption of tobacco in middle and low income countries. Consumption of tobacco is a major risk factor associated with cancer; it is responsible for 22% of cancer deaths. Thus, rise in number of cancer cases in emerging countries is creating opportunities for the synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market.

According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., around 1.3 million new cases and 666,000 cancer deaths occurred in the Caribbean and Latin America in 2018

As per the article published in Cancer Biology & Medicine, the incidence rate of breast cancer has been increasing steadily in developing countries of Asia Pacific

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market

North America is expected to account for prominent share of the global synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. Presence of key market players is also likely to propel the market in the region.

Europe is also anticipated to constitute considerable share of the market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a moderate pace in the near future.

The synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits have led to a rise in prevalence of cancer in the region. According to the World Health Organization, around 2,865,174 number of deaths occurred due to cancer in China in Asia Pacific in 2018.

Pre Book Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=75389<ype=S

Key Players Operating in Global Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market

The global synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. Large numbers of manufacturers hold major share in their respective regions. Leading players operating in the global synthetic lethality-based drugs and targets market are:

AstraZeneca

IDEAYA Bioscience

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY

BeiGene

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Digestive Enzymes Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/digestive-enzymes-market-growth-is-expected-to-occur-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-13-1-percent-from-2017-to-2025/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/