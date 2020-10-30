Urethral Bulking Systems Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements Made During 2020

Urinary incontinence is a health issue experienced usually in women. In this condition the patient experience urine leakage due to pressure on urethra and bladder. Thus, frequent urination becomes a significant early symptom. 1 in 3 women at some point of time in their lives suffer from urinary incontinence. Aging increases the chances of urinary incontinence. Urethral incontinence is typically related with the economic burden and affect the quality of life. The treatment for urethral incontinence is usually surgery but with the growing advancement, the ureteral bulking systems has been proved as a better and advanced alternate to open surgery. These bulking systems help to resist the frequent urine flow. The bulking agents are injected in the periurethral wall and then solidifies to cover the wall of urethra, restricting the urine flow. Urethral bulking systems are usually made up of silicone beads, collagen, carbon particles, and polytetrafluoroethylene paste. Recently bulkamid, an injectable bulking agent has been proven effective for urethral incontinence.

The major driving factor for urethral bulking systems market is growing cases of urethral incontinence among women. Pregnancy, childbirth, hysterectomy, menopause are some of the major underlying physical problems that lead to urethral incontinence among women. Moreover, changing lifestyle is the major factor leading urethral incontinence. Also, rising awareness about disease related to urethral incontinence will lead the urethral bulking systems mark et to grow. The endlessly increasing adoption of injectable bulking systems is fueling the demand for urethral bulking systems market. However, lack of regulatory guideline for urethral bulking systems is anticipated to restrain the growth of the urethral bulking systems market. Also, the bulking systems are associated with side effects like urinary retention and urinary tract infection. These factors can hamper the growth of urethral bulking system market.

The global Urethral bulking systems market is segmented on the basis of Disease type, Technique, and End User.

Urethral Bulking Systems market Segmentation by Disease Type-

Stress urinary Incontinence

Urgency Urinary Incontinence

Other Urinary Deficiency

Urethral Bulking Systems market Segmentation by Technique-

Endoscopic

Non- endoscopic

Urethral Bulking Systems market Segmentation by End User-

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global urethral bulking systems market is segmented based on disease type, technique and end user. Among the disease type, Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) holds the largest share due to high prevalence of the disease in developed as well as developing nations. The SUI is more in U.S due to large geriatric population. The increased patient pool will help the doctors to focus more on treatment. This will help the urethral bulking systems market to grow. Based on technique, endoscopic technique will continue to grow over the forecast period due to less side effects as the technique is minimal invasive. Also, the endoscopic technique is target specific, increasing the effectiveness of the treatment. Based on end user, hospitals capture the largest revenue share due to increasing urethral surgeries. Also growing number of hospital infrastructure in the developed will lead the growth of urethral bulking systems market.

Geographically, the global urethral bulking systems market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global urethral bulking systems market due to advanced technology and increasing number of hospital infrastructure. The urethral bulking systems market in the South Asia and East Asia is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing diagnostic centers dedicated to urethral bulking systems. Europe is expected to hold prominent share in the global urethral bulking systems market throughout the study period due to increasing cases of urethral incontinence.

Some of the major key players competing in the global urethral bulking systems market are CR Bard, Merz Aesthetics, Cogentix Medical, Q-Med, ASCENTX MEDICAL, INC., Coloplast Corp. Boston Scientific Corporation, AstraZeneca and few other urethral bulking systems manufacturers. The product launches are the strategy mostly adopted by major key players in the ureteral bulking systems market.

