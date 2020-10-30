C4ISR Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Global C4ISR Market: Introduction

With the rise in global economy especially countries like China and India lead to increase spending on the defence projects which is expected to fuel the growth of global command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. There is an increase in use of C4ISR systems in the military agencies for law enforcement and advanced combat and electronic warfare needs which will boost the global C4ISR market.

The rapid technological developments in defence industry, particularly C4ISR which is system of many complex sub-systems. The defense systems manufacturing companies are trying to keep up with the technological advancements and are investing significant part of their revenues in R&D activities.

Military strategists are modifying their strategies which needs more integrated solutions in order to perform an asymmetric electronic warfare. C4ISR systems are considered as an optimum an important tool in order to enhance their defense activities. These factors fuel the global C4ISR market.

Global C4ISR Market: Market Drivers

The major market driver for C4ISR market is increase in sales for cybersecurity, GPS/navigation, unmanned sea vehicles, and missile defense systems. Frequent terror attacks across the borders in many countries is also major driver for the C4ISR market.

The C4ISR systems are also being increasingly adopted by border protection agencies as they offer electro optic solutions for surveillance operations which is advanced supplement for Radar technologies. New technologies like commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware and software and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to fuel the global C4ISR market.

Some of the key challenges in C4ISR market is current government measures like reduction in defence budgets primarily in western countries is impacting the growth the global C4ISR market.

Global C4ISR Market: Segmentation

The Global C4ISR market is segmented based on the platform, by Application and by region.

On the basis of platform Global C4ISR market is segmented, air-based, Naval based and Land based platforms.

On the basis of application Global C4ISR market is segmented into Command & control, communications, computers, surveillance & reconnaissance.

On basis of region global C4ISR Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global C4ISR Market Overview:

North America C4ISR Market is expected to have the major market share during the forecast period due to presence of large military capabilities. The C4ISR Market is followed by Asia Pacific primarily from china and India. Europe C4ISR Market is also expected to have significant market share during the forecast period.

Global C4ISR Market Key Market Players:

Some of the Key players in C4ISR Market include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

QinetiQ Group plc,

Leidos, Inc.,

Raytheon Company,

Harris Corporation

