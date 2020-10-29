Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size & Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Affairs Outsourcing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Affairs Outsourcing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market

The medical affairs outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 10.4% over the forecast period. The market is growing at a significant rate due to the surge in clinical trials. According to the data published by WHO in 2019, the annual number of registered clinical trials increased from 3,344 in 2004 to 54,894 in 2018. The registration of clinical trials increased by about ~22% from 2004 to 2018. As medical affairs is a key support activity for a successful clinical trial, its increasing number is anticipated to drive market growth over forecast period.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical and medical devices companies are outsourcing medical affairs services to the contract research organizations to limit the liability exposure by working with a well-trained outsource company, reduce operational costs, minimize regulatory compliance risk, and prevent process delays.

Services Insights

On basis of services, the medical affairs outsourcing market is segmented into medical writing & publishing, medical monitoring, medical science liaisons (MSLs), medical information, and others. Medical writing & publishing held the largest share of the global market accounting for 35.0% in 2018. Most of the big pharma companies are outsourcing their clinical data management to professional medical writing & publishing service providers. With the increasing diverse pharma products being launched in the market, the need for professional medical writers has increased drastically. Thus, increasing demand for professional medical writers is anticipated as the driving factor for the medical writing & publishing segment.

The Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1%. Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) are medical specialists with advanced scientific training. They are experts in communicating complex medical information to a variety of stakeholders. As MSLs are majorly required after launch of the product, its not cost-effective for pharmaceutical or medical devices companies to keep MSLs on staff. Also, to overcome insufficient and non-uniform training, pharmaceutical & medical devices companies are expected to majorly outsource these MSLs activities to contract research organizations over forecast period.

Industry type Insights

The Medical affairs outsourcing market is segmented as pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical devices. The pharmaceutical sector held the largest market share, accounting for 53.2% in 2018 owing to surge in patent expiration. Due to various patent expiration, the requirement of medical affairs service providers has increased for the preparation of drafts of new patents.

Biopharmaceutical segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.9%. The biopharma industry is growing at a high rate and captured more than 25 percent of the total pharmaceutical market. The biopharma industry is focusing on the core activities related to drug development compared to the non-core activities such as medical affairs. To reduce expenditure and avail professional medical affairs services, biopharma companies are outsourcing these services to the contract research organizations

Competitive Insights

Some of the players operating in the medical affairs outsourcing market include ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., The Medical Affairs Company (TMAC), Syneos Health Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC., Ashfield Healthcare Communications, ZEINCRO Group, Wuxi Clinical Development, Inc., SGS SA, and Indegene Inc.

These players are focusing on adopting various growth strategies, such as partnership, merger and acquisitions, and expansion of product portfolio to retain their market position.

For instance, Parexel International Corporation acquired The Medical Affairs Company in 2017. This acquisition has strengthened the commercialization and medical affairs service offering of the company.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the medical affairs outsourcing market report based on services, industry, and region:

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Medical Writing & Publishing

Medical Monitoring

Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs)

Medical Information

Others

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical

Biopharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Therapeutic Medical Devices

Diagnostic Medical Devices

