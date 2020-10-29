Policy Management in Telecom Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact – Amdocs, Cisco Systems, FTS-Formula Telecom Solutions, Huawei Technologies, Intracom

Telecommunications policy management is utilized to preserve all telecommunications operators’ vital policies that recollect a network’s integrity and assets, allowing systems to present distinctive pricing models. It is informal to reduce the cost of hardware and capital spending by incorporating a cloud-based service into tactical leadership in telecommunications management, a valuable characteristic for telecommunications operators.

What is the Dynamics of Policy Management in Telecom Market?

Low operating expenses of telecom operators and increasing adoption of tailored policy management solutions by telecom operators are some of the major factors driving the growth of policy management in the telecom market. Moreover, an increased number of mobile subscribers across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Policy Management in Telecom Market?

The “Global Policy Management in Telecom Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the policy management in telecom market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of policy management in telecom market with detailed market segmentation by network, component, deployment, application. The global policy management in telecom market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading policy management in telecom market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the policy management in telecom market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global policy management in telecom market is segmented on the basis of network, component, deployment, application. On the basis of network, the market is segmented as fixed network, wireless network. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as telecommunication, information technology enabled service, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Policy Management in Telecom Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global policy management in telecom market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The policy management in telecom market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – NETWORK

8.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

9.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

10.POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

