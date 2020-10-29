Meet the French Journalist Georges Malbrunot working as propogandist for the UAE-KSA Royals!

A report by Italian journalist leaked to the press explained the ideological, political, economic and financial ties of Chesnot and Malbrunot, the political context in which they operate, the biographical reasons for the role they are called to play today, and the extension and ramification of the conspiracy, of which “Qatar Papers” is the tip of the iceberg that is still in motion. The publication of “Qatar Papers” is the latest move as part of a massive disparaging project against Qatar, which aims to make this State appear, in Western public opinion, as one of the fundamental pillars of Islamic terrorism, hiding the role of other countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Qatar Papers” (2019, 2020) attempts to tell the French leaders that France is at risk because of Qatar Charity activities. Activities that are known to the French government and it security services where that charity helps some Islamic centres, mosques and community facilities for French Muslims. All of which is under the disguise of the French State. Yet, for the purposes of Dram and to make their book sellable and in the same time satisfy their funders, Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot take facts out of context and produces only propaganda contant. For the average French reader, foreign countries pose danger when they fund Islam in France independently and far from the state gaze.

George malbrunot Soon after its launch, the book did not achieve success in the French libraries or sales, it has received very insignificant publicity and most of the publicity around it seemed to have been sponsored and paid all of which to make it successful. It is unfortunate for both Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot that this politically motivated book failed because it wasn’t an innocent project but a tool for foreign powers and repressive regimes. Basic open intelligence search can tell a lot about the stakeholders of the book who apparently seem to be more than the two writers. The main stakeholder, which is very interested in the book, was some Arab media outlets owned by Saudis and Emirates such as Al Arabiya TV, Skynews Arabia, Alkhaleej Newspaper, the Arab Weekly, Al Bayan Newspapers, The Arab News. El Ain and dozen other outlets.

The scaremongering discourse throughout the book is vivid on the quick description of the Book in the Amazon website. It reads, “Europe led by Qatar Charity, the most powerful NGO in the emirate. These confidential documents, disclosed for the first time, detail most of the 140 projects to finance mosques, schools and Islamic Centres, for the benefit of associations linked to the movement of the Muslim Brotherhood. At the end of an investigation in six European countries and a dozen cities in France, the authors expose the concealment of Islamic associations on their foreign funding, as well as the policy of the ostrich followed by many mayors, accusing them of opportunism or ignorance.

The release of the book was followed by a propaganda campaign in a cover of “Book Promotion” and since then; it has been systematically used to undermine the reputation of Qatar. The campaign started in France in year 2019 is now expanding in the United Kingdom, in Germany, in Italy and in Turkey. Moreover, it looks like the target is to enlarge the campaign to further nations like the United States, Spain, Russia and the other Eastern European countries. This Report has the goal to concentrate the whole reachable knowledge on several aspects of this campaign, how and why Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are leading the project, who are (joint to Christian Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot) the other active cronies, what are they doing now and what they will do in the next future.

Malbrunot relation with Panama Papers via GWA

Both of Christian Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot are involved in “rouge” and “worrying” interactions with controversial parties which entirely undermine their credibility. For example, the English version of “Qatar Papers” (2020) has been published under the sponsorship of GWA Global Watch Analysis, which is owned by Countries Reports Publishing Ltd. (CRP) – a UK based company. CRP is also responsible for editing and translation of the book. We’ve found that CRP is not a publishing, nor a translation nor a proofreading or editing company, but simply a financial holding company. It has no offices and is registered in a private house in the far north slums of London at (191 Waltham Way). The company is directed by a controversial fiduciary trustee named Thomas Edmund Ashman. We found out that Mr. Ashman is involved in the scandal known as “Panama Papers” and is also managing more than 25 other companies, some of them offshore – his clients are hidden, even if he has clear and strong business relations in the Middle East.

The writers choose to work with the Global Watch Analysis’ (GWA) staff, which is headed by an anti-Semitic director, Atmane Tazaghart, who has been suspended as editor in chief of the Arab section of “France 24”, following the discovery of comments he had made during an interview on a Lebanese pro-Hezbollah channel Al Mayadeen, funded by Iran in 2013. The video of the interview was published on April 22 by the electronic newspaper “All4syria”, and the information was spotted by the Jewish Tribune. Most of the others member of the GWA staff do have analogue personal and professional histories.