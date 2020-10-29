An Exclusive report leaked in France shows how journalists Georges Malbrunot and Christian Chesnot joined propaganda spin operation paid by the Emirates and Saudi Arabia. A Report by veteran Italian PAOLO-FUSI provided immense evidence of the relation between Georges Malbrunot and Christian Chesnot with London based company involved in the Panama Papers scandal. It also shows how both Chesnot-Malbrunot earned considerable amount of money from bogus sea trips to Dubai (that never happened). It also reveals how Malbrunot was paid by Saudi Arabia in his visits for conferences and workshops. Malbrunot-Malbrunot have also worked antisemitic persons like Atmane Tazaghart of Global watch Analysis and Egyptian intelligence persons such as Abdulraheem ali.

The reports added that the publication of “Qatar Papers” is the latest move as part of a massive disparaging project against Qatar, which aims to make this State appear, in Western public opinion, as one of the fundamental pillars of Islamic terrorism, hiding the role of other countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The report suggested that Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) had stolen the (QCF) documents and gave them to Christian Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot.

The promotion of Chesnot and Malbrunot’s books is a broad strategy of apparent objectivity, trying to awake the belief that the two French journalists are independent and that the results of their work is independent and objective, suggesting that the Government of Qatar, the Egyptian movement called Muslim Brotherhood and Iran are allied against the Christian civilization and are supporting irregular military Armies, which are heading a global jihad, like Al Qaeda and ISIS – a weird lie, which is damaging the image and the political and diplomatic activity of Qatar. Another goal of the campaign is to discredit Qatar, encouraging penal investigations into the awarding of the Football World Cup and other international sporting events.

George Mmalbrunot The propaganda campaign started in France and is now expanding in the United Kingdom, in Germany, in Italy and in Turkey. Moreover, it looks like the target is to enlarge the campaign to further nations like the United States, Spain, the Russian Federation and the other Eastern European countries. This Main Report has the goal to concentrate the whole reachable knowledge on several aspects of this campaign, how and why Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are leading the project, who are (joint to Christian Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot) the other active cronies, what are they doing now and what they will do in the next future.

The Egyptian Money Link

“His name is Abdelraheem Ali. He is an Egyptian Member of Parliament, elected on the party lists of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who came to power with a coup d’état on 3 July 2013. Ali’s career is due to foreign financiers. Those financiers, just over a year ago, convinced him to move to Paris. Here, Ali is fighting to sabotage the countries opposed by Saudi Arabia. He has gathered around him a team of journalists, most of whom are dismissed by their publishers – and leads a battle alongside them on the far right, against moderate Islam and inter-religious integration. Ali’s riding a book that seems based on facts and is instead a masterpiece of disinformation: a book written by French reporters Christian Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot, masterfully produced by the Great Wahhabi Mud Machine.” Said a report circulated to the Media

The collaboration between Abdelraheem Ali and Georges Malbrunot soon produced an extraordinary result. From a source that has remained secret until now, Malbrunot and his friend and co-author Christian Chesnot receive folders containing hundreds of documents (saved as PDFs on a USB stick[1]) stolen from the QCF Qatar Charity official accounts. With that material, the two journalists write the book “Qatar Papers”, which was released by Parisian publisher Michel Lafon in early 2019, about two years later[2]. The book contains the detail of the financial support of 140 projects among the over 100,000 curated by QCF, or a list of dozens of religious schools and centers of Islamic culture scattered throughout the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland[3]. This, according to the authors, is enough to say that QCF has secretly funded Al Qaeda[4].

The writers choose to work with controversial Global Watch Analysis (GWA) which is headed by antisemitic director, Atmane Tazaghart who once was fired from France 24 News. Atmane Tazaghart, former editor in chief of the Arab section of France 24, was suspended from his duties following the discovery of comments he had made during an interview on a Lebanese pro-Hezbollah channel Al Mayadeen, funded by Iran in 2013. The video of the interview was published on April 22 by the electronic newspaper “All4syria”, and the information was spotted by the Jewish Tribune.

Malbrunot and possible involvement Panama Papers?

Both of Christian Chesnot and Georges Malbrunot were involved in “rouge” and “worrying” interactions with controversial parties which entirely undermine their credibility. For example, the English version of “Qatar Papers” 2020 is under the sponsorship of Global Watch Analysis which is administered and run by Countries Reports Publishing LTD (CRP) which is a UK based company. CRP is also responsible for editing and translation of the book. After, profound search, we found that CRP is not a publishing, nor a translation nor a proofreading or editing company. It has no offices in London and registered in a house in the far north slums of London at (191 Waltham Way, London, E4 8AG,United Kingdom). The company is directed by mysterious and controversial person named Thomas Edmund Ashman. We found out that Mr. Ashman is heavily involved in the Panama Papers and is also managing more than 26 companies. There are noticeably clear signs as shown below, which suggest that Ashman is working for Saudi and Emirates and he is just a cover for their rogue activities.

Is he paid by UAE/KSA via Croisières d’Eexception Sarl?

Georges Malbrunot has strange links that with Croisières d’Eexception Sarl, a company claim to work in organisations sea trips around the world including UAE. We have found little evidence about such Trips. We also noted an irregular jump in their income between 2017 to 2020 that dosen’t fit with their company activity. Malbrunot maybe has the questions about his relaton with this company and the trips to UAE in 2019? Where there any trips to Dubai? Did he speak onboard of these trips? How much he was paid for that trip? How much was entirely paid by Croisières d’Eexception between 2017 to 2020?

