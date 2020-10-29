Mobile Gaming Market: Deep Company Profiling of Leading Players 2020-2025

Mobile games refers to the games designed for mobile devices like SmartWatches, tablets, mobile phones , feature phones, portable media players and others. The mobile gaming world has come of age from basic formats, for example, the snake games on the old nokia phones to the 3D games and augmented reality games on today’s advanced smart phones. The current generation of smartphones have a great range of connectivity features with which it can connect with other similar smartphones like Bluetooth, infrared, Wi-Fi, and other up-to-date wireless mobile technologies like 4G, 3G and others. Such advancements in the smartphones help facilitate the playing of multiplayer games with one or two players. For developing advanced mobile games to run on any device it needs a speedy performing central processing unit(CPU), dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU), a high resolution mobile display, and a big random access memory (RAM).

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Trends and Opportunities

Due to the growth in the number of mobile users in the recent past there has been huge jump in the mobile gaming market. With the growth in the number of tablets and smartphone users in the recent past, it is predicted that the demand for mobile gaming will multiply too in the years to come. The introduction of augmented and virtual reality in the gaming world has further led to the rise of the mobile gaming market. Also, with more advanced technologies like geotechnology, the mobile gaming market is expected to grow even further, particularly after the invention of location-based games like the Pokemon go, that gained massive popularity.

In the assessment period, the rising importance of cross platform games, the growing popularity of social media networks, the growing customer interest in mobile multiplayer games, 3D games, as well as the transition from 3G to 4G/5G new networks are predicted to bolster the mobile gaming market. Additionally, the growing demand for cloud based games is predicted to carry the mobile gaming market in the years to come.

The games based on cloud have features like connecting with cloud storage for additional storage capacity and an enhanced playing experience. It is also predicted that innovative technologies like facial recognition will be added to cloud-based games that would enhance the players gaming experience.

Developers are likely to make games that have the ability to see the emotions of the player from various angles of the face with the assistance of facial assistance recognition as well as 3D scanning. Voice recognition could be a new trend that can change the future of the mobile gaming market and could act as voice-controlled games. One more new trend could be gesture control that would help users to interact with the device by mere gestures like waving of hands or fingers along with other similar gestures.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the highest contributor in the global gaming market because of the growing users of smartphones in this region. North America is expected to follow Asia-Pacific in terms of advanced technology (MR, augmented reality, and virtual reality) vendors in this sector.

Companies Mentioned

DeNa Co., Ltd., GigaMedia Limited, Gameloft SA, HandyGames, GAMEVIL, I-Play, Glu Mobile Inc., Jump Games, Kabam Inc., MocoSpace, and Supercell Oy are some of the companies mentioned in the report.