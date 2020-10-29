Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Architectural LED Products Market

Global Architectural LED Products Market: Overview

The architectural LED products market report involves some of the insightful predictions over the scope of the market and some prospects over growth. The new report from Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the architectural LED products market offers the thorough analysis of market segmentation and involves the past revenue and future forecasts. The report offers numerous key strategies adopted by key players coupled with some prominent trends, which are impacting on the growth. Along with this, it explains important information of these prominent players.

Global Architectural LED Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Lowering the overall energy expenditure is one of the primary factors, which is propelling growth of the global architectural lighting market. Integration of the smart LED can lower the energy consumption in the architectural lighting. Additionally, usage of architectural lighting as a service (LaaS) across the industries can cut their capital expenditure. Architectural lighting enables planned maintenance and outages, which helps reduce disruption and downtime. Easier re-zoning and architectural future proofing without changing the lighting fixtures is making it possible by architectural lighting.

Though manufacturers are offering the architectural lighting solutions by integrating with optimal specifications, energy saving standards and stringent and time-consuming safety that do not allow the proper balancing of the supply and demand. This is expected to restrain the growth of the global architectural lighting market.

Global Architectural LED Products Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the region, the architectural LED products market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with lucrative CAGR over the forecast period the global architectural LED products market owing to growing consumption from the developing countries such as China and India. However, North America is expected to dominate the market owing to high demand from the developed countries such as the US.

Global Architectural LED Products Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key companies operating in the global architectural LED products market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric Company, OSRAM GmbH, TCP International Holdings Ltd., Feilo Sylvania, SeaGull Lighting, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. The key players operating in the market are trying to offer architectural LED solutions that are primarily on the international and national standards. Companies are offering smart architectural LED solutions for its enhanced safety and efficiency in terms of lighting is propelling growth of the architectural LED products market.

