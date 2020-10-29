Europe Aquaculture Market 2020 to 2027: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Strategies, Analysis and Forecast

The Europe Aquaculture market is growing along with the food and beverage industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 10,345.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,311.8 Mn by 2027.

Aquaculture, also called aquaculture, is the culture of fish, crustaceans, molluscs, aquatic plants, algae and other organisms. Aquaculture involves the cultivation of freshwater and saltwater populations under controlled conditions, as opposed to commercial fishing, which is the harvest of wild fish.

Aquaculture involves the controlled agriculture or cultivation of organisms in salt water, brackish water or freshwater for the purpose of food production. Aquaculture products have other connections, such as the pharmaceutical or cosmetics industry.

The food and beverage industry is all companies involved in the processing, packaging and distribution of raw food ingredients. This includes fresh cooked and packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The consumption of seafood has been a part of traditional food in many regions. The popularity of fish is due to its several nutritional benefits. Fish is a good source of vitamins, fatty acids, protein, minerals, and other essential nutrients. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) prediction, in the coming 15 years, the fish consumption by a human is expected to increase by 50%. The mainly consumed fish species in Europe are tuna, salmon, cod, shrimps, and Alaska Pollock. According to the European Commission, in 2018, the per capita fish consumption in the EU has reached to 24.33 kg. The per capita consumption of fish had increased by 3% more than that in 2015. Thus, the increasing consumption of fish is expected to have a positive impact on the Europe aquaculture market.

EUROPE AQUACULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Species

Aquatic Plants

Fish

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Others

By Nature

Land based

Offshore

By Culture Environment

Fresh water

Brackish water

Marine

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Norway

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Bakkafrost

Cermaq Group AS

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Danish Salmon A/S

FIFAX AB

HESY AQUACULTURE B.V.

Lerøy

Mowi ASA

NIRI AS

Selonda Aquaculture SA

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Thai Union Group PCL

