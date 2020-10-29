Power Inductor Market To Reach Valuation Of Us$ 2.9 Bn By 2030

Power Inductor Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global power inductor market. In terms of revenue, the global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global power inductor market.

A power inductor is used to store an electrical energy in the form of magnetic energy. It is a passive element with two terminals and commonly known as coil or a reactor. The initial purpose of a power inductor is to maintain stability in a circuit that has a varying voltage or current so that the core losses can be reduced from applications in which voltage conversion is necessary.

The global power inductor market has been broadly segmented by core, material, mounting, type, and application. Based on core, the market has been bifurcated into shielded and non-shielded. Based on material, the market has been segmented into under air core, ferromagnetic/ferrite core, iron core, metal alloy (small size [below 40x40mm]), and others. In terms of mounting, the market has been divided into surface mount technology and through hole technology. In terms of type, the market has been segregated into wire-wound, multilayer, and third-film power supply.

Power Inductor Market: Dynamics

The automotive industry is growing continuously due to technological developments such as manufacturing of electric vehicles with ADAS systems in it. The production of automated cars and focus on production of electrical vehicles is increased, owing to such advancements. Furthermore, the automotive sector is driven by factors such as rising spending on R&D of the automotive technology and increasing competition among players to increase their market share. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is increasing in high growth regions such as Europe, due to increasing popularity of electric vehicles in the light of government subsidies and environmental sensitivity. The EV industry in the EMEA region is led by countries such as Germany, Norway, Dubai, and GCC countries.

The electronic control unit performs multiple key operations ranging from enhancing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency to increasing vehicle safety. The miniaturization of the ECU is required to support advanced vehicles, especially EVs and PHEVs so as to accommodate a large number of ECUs in less space. The smaller size of the ECU implies that electronic components, such as power inductors, used in the ECU must also be reduced in size. Power inductors offer improved electric characteristics and enhance the operational reliability of the device in which power inductors are incorporated.

Furthermore, the advanced design of power inductors such as wire-wound, multilayer, and thin-film can help in reducing the device power supply circuit size due to their small size. Power inductors are used in several vehicle parts, including head lamps, air bag systems, car communication modules, electric power steering, and keyless entry systems. Power inductors certified for AEC-Q200 standard are typically suitable for the automotive industry. The growing automotive industry across high growth regions and the rising penetration of EV and PHEV vehicles are projected to have a significant positive impact on the global power inductor market during the forecast period.

