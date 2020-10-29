Gallic Acid Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2019-2027

Gallic Acid: Introduction

Gallic acid is an organic chemical compound that is a naturally occurring antioxidant. It is a secondary type of polyphenolic metabolites. Gallic acid is also known as trihydroxybenzoic acid. It is a type of phenolic acid that is found in several plants such as oak bark, sumac, tea leaves, gallnuts, and witch hazel. Gallic acid is white to off-white amorphous solid. It is hygroscopic and soluble in water.

Gallic acid is naturally occurring; however, large quantities of synthesized gallic acid are also available. Gallic acid occurs as a free molecule or as a part of tannin molecule. Gallic acid is used as a synthetic intermediate in the manufacturing process of pyrogallols and gallic acid esters. Pyrogallol and gallic acid esters are used in food products and the pharmaceutical industry.

Gallic acid possesses anti-carcinogenic, anti-microbial, and anti-mutagenic properties. As a result, it is extensively used in the food & beverages industry. In the food industry, gallic acid is used as an additive to formulate preservative propyl gallate. Furthermore, gallic acid is used in a wide range of industrial applications. For instance, it is used to prepare trimethoprim sulfamethoxazole (TMP), synthesis of trimethoprim, and other sulfonamides in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Gallic Acid Market

Rise in awareness about healthy lifestyle and increase in trend of healthy eating are driving the global gallic acid market. Increase in awareness about gallic acid among consumers is also anticipated to boost the demand for gallic acid in the general food industry.

Gallic acid is significantly used in pharmacology to convey medicinal properties that are hepatoprotective and neuroprotective. Furthermore, continuous research work indicates a promising outlook for gallic acid in the pharmaceutical and therapeutic industries. This is projected to augment the gallic acid market in the next few years. However, availability of alternatives of gallic acid is likely to hamper the market in the near future.

Gallic Acid Market: End-use Industry Segment

In terms of end-use industry, the global gallic acid market can be segmented into pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, paper & pulp, and others

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to hold significant share of the market during the forecast period

The food & beverages segment is expected to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing trend of healthy eating and healthy lifestyle across the globe.

North America to be Key Region of Global Gallic Acid Market

In terms of region, the global gallic acid market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to be the key region for the global gallic acid market, owing to increase in consumption of gallic acid in various end-use industries. It is anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific.

Growth in consumption of gallic acid in the food and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific is projected to boost the lucrativeness of the region in the global gallic acid market in the near future

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Gallic Acid Market

