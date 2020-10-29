Smart Water Management Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Global Smart Water Management Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The smart water management market was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.31%, during the period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Water Management Market: IBM, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, etc

Key Market Trends

Residential is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Residential water usage accounts for a large portion of water consumption globally, as water is considered to be one of the luxuries that need to be conserved efficiently. Therefore, technology also plays a vital role in making people liable for misuse of water. Consumers are upgrading their residences by adopting smart water management software and hardware. This adoption rate is rapidly increasing, as software and hardware are becoming cheaper and affordable. Digitization, along with the adoption of connected technologies, is impacting all applications of smart water management solutions, by revolutionizing the way smart water management systems interact with the surroundings in the residential sector.

– For instance, WEGoT, a utility solution provider, provides sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices and a software platform, VenAqua, which reduces the demand for water by more than 50%, especially in residential buildings, by tracking real-time flow. The granular data collected from various installations across residential buildings are analyzed, and the insights are shared with the end-users on a mobile app. The solution provided by the startup is subscription-based, wherein the company gives the product free, and users pay a nominal monthly fee of INR 149(Residential) / INR 0.20 per sq. Ft (Commercial) apart from installation charges.

– Government initiatives for saving water worldwide are majorly contributing to the rising demand for smart residential water management solutions. Connected systems are anticipated to emerge as one of the most critical components of the smart water management software by contributing mainly to the sustainability goals of the projects. For instance, Suriname, a Latin American country, is improving its water supply system with support from the Inter-American Development Bank. The USD 25 million plan will enhance the efficiency and quality of the Suriname water company’s services, thereby benefiting over 3,700 households.

– Moreover, Biz Intellia, an end-to-end IoT solution, helps to manage water leaks in residential societies. It can also cover an entire city, and the range of one gateway is up to 6 miles in urban areas and 10 miles in open country areas. Multiple gateways can also be installed in case of broader area coverage requirements. The smart buildings are the microcosm of the smart cities, and it is one of the starting points for building for transforming into smart cities for managing energy, water, and lighting, to deliver security and emergency services. Additionally, the residential homes are growing vertically across the world; hence, there is an opportunity for deploying centralized smart water management solutions to gain more impact.

Key Development:

– March 2020 – AECOM has partnered with IBM on a “Smarter Water” solution to help drive improved water management. Using IBM Intelligent Water software and AECOM’s water-management knowledge, the Smarter Water solution aggregates different data into one “system of systems,” giving users comprehensive and consistent real-time views across an operation. Equipped with advanced data analytics, visualization, and optimization tools, the solution helps water and wastewater management companies detect anomalies such as leaks, and uncover insights to support proactive asset and system management.

– January 2020 – Verizon has announced a partnership with Honeywell that will integrate Verizon’s Managed Connectivity LTE with Honeywell Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to create a smarter energy grid. Verizon and Honeywell are planning to include several elements in their new products that will make smart grid management more accessible. These include device ID and security features, remote monitoring, and management, real-time diagnostics to deliver smart metering, manage distributed energy resources, and conserve water.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Water Management market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

