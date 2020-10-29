Europe Air Traffic Management Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Europe Air Traffic Management Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The European air traffic management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Europe Air Traffic Management Market: Adacel Technologies Limited, Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Leidos, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group, SITA

Key Market Trends

Enhanced Emphasis on Modernizing Aviation Infrastructure

The rapid growth in passenger traffic has encouraged airlines to induct new aircraft into their active fleet, which has resulted in an increased aircraft movement at an airport. To foster organic and sustainable growth, airports are adopting entrepreneurial and proactive measures, including the procurement of agile air traffic management systems to improve operational efficiency. Besides, the integration of satellite navigation systems onboard the aircraft has enabled air traffic controllers to control all aspects of the flight of an aircraft, and help to assist the pilots whenever necessary to avoid mishaps or security breach events. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable aviation initiatives in the European Union (EU) is also fostering the growth of air traffic management systems in the region. For instance, the EU’s Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) technological program aims to improve the air traffic management (ATM) performance, by modernizing and harmonizing ATM systems within Europe. Under the Single European Sky initiative, the EU plans to reform the European ATM, in order to cater to the air traffic growth. The European Union and EUROCONTROL have each pledged EUR 700 million to the development of the project, whose total cost is estimated to be EUR 2.1 billion. Such developments are envisioned to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe air traffic management market is highly fragmented, with many local as well as international players providing various ATM systems and software as well as services. The prominent market players such as Honeywell International Inc., Leidos Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Thales Group, and SITA, are concentrating on the launch of sophisticated systems with integrated AI-based technologies to ensure machine learning capabilities and radically improve efficiency and speed to access important data from the database. Key players are expected to benefit from a partnership with local producers of ATM systems, parts and components as well as third-party software manufacturers of ATM systems. Though the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused widespread disruptions in the aviation industry, the effects are expected to be short-term with major relief packages and other government initiatives being launched to facilitate the recovery of the aviation sector. On this note, the industry experts anticipate the market to return to normalcy by 2022.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

