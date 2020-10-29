North America Ready Meals Market 2020 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -The Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hormel Food Cooperation

The North America Ready Meals Market Research Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Biofuels market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

North America Ready Meals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the North America Ready Meals Market: The Campbell Soup Company, Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hormel Food Cooperation.

Key Market Trends

Inclination Towards Organic Ready Meals

Consumers have begun to place more value on food that offers them functional benefits apart from taste, thereby, increasing the demand for healthy, natural, and safe ready meals. These organic food alternatives are positively impacting the growth of the market._ Health awareness and concerns for food safety are leading to more consumers carefully selecting their ready meals, to avoid adverse health effects. Also, organic ready meals are deriving a lot of their value through consumer trust and their perception of the products being healthy._ Ready meals are becoming highly popular in the packaged food market due to their convenience and portability. In addition to this, organic ready meals are gaining traction as they are verified natural products that could substitute a full meal, and also, they are healthier than traditional ready meals due to portion-size packaging._ With consumers requiring more product varieties among the segment, such as organic, chilled, and frozen pizzas, manufacturers are focusing on more product innovations to suit the new go-to health choices of people across the world.

Supermarket/Hypermarket is the Most Preferred Sales Channel

The strategy followed by the supermarkets to keep the ready meals in a glass refrigerator shelf or an open shelf to capture shopper’s attraction is adding an advantage in increasing the consumer base. The large shelf space provided for ready meals, under different product type categories offered by various brands, gives the consumers an opportunity to compare the products and choose the suitable products under their budget range._ This, in turn, is strongly augmenting the sales of ready meals through the supermarkets, with a wide variety of products being offered by supermarkets._ The sales of ready meals through supermarkets-owned private labeled brands offer a product by understanding the traditional flavor preferences of the consumers. Moreover, keeping the price either slightly less or the same as that of other brands provide consumers a broader option to choose, as per the taste and budget.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

