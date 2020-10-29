Unexpected Growth for Europe Automotive Lighting Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The Europe Automotive Lighting market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted on the front, rear, side and, in some cases, the upper part of a motor vehicle. It warns other drivers and pedestrians about the presence and direction of travel of the vehicle.

The automotive lighting market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6.76 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.63 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Automotive Lighting (AL) is a car lighting company based in Germany. It was founded in 1999 as a 50-50 joint venture between the Italian company Magneti Marelli and the German company Robert Bosch GmbH (K2 Lighting division).

Germany dominates the car lighting market in terms of installation, which in turn increases the demand for the car lighting market in the region. Germany has the presence of some of the leading car manufacturers, such as Ford, Opel, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG. Vehicle manufacturers focus on integrating advanced lighting solutions into vehicles, which in turn supports the growth of the car lighting market in the country. The country also has several luxury car manufacturers that integrate advanced car lighting solutions to provide better features, thus driving the growth of the car lighting market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Automotive Lighting assays in the market.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

By Service

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Laser

By Application

Headlamp

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

CHMSL

Small Lamps (DRL & Sidelights)

Fog Lamps

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

MCV & HCV

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Automotive Lighting LLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Osram Continental GmbH

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Tungsram

Valeo SA

Varroc Group

