Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market is expected to reach US$ 6418.8 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 11.8%

The Europe Agricultural Biologicals market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,372.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural organics are a diverse group of products derived from natural microorganisms, plant extracts, beneficial insects or other organic matter.

Agricultural biologics are widely used as a substitute for synthetic or chemical plant protection products, such as chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural organic products such as organic pesticides, bio-stimulants and organic fertilizers serve as natural products that lead to the development of soil health, fight plant diseases, improve nutrient absorption, improve plant growth and more.

The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented on the basis of application as cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals and grains segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe agricultural biologicals market, while the fruits and vegetables segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Agricultural biologicals products are used to improve crop quality and yields of fruits and vegetables, along with providing affordable and healthy food products to customers worldwide. Mainly biologicals plant protection agents such as fungi and bacteria are used for pest control in fruits and vegetables.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Agricultural Biologicals assays in the market.

EUROPE AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Bio pesticides

Bio stimulants

Bio fertilizers

By Source

Microbials

Bio chemicals

Others

By Application Mode

Foliar Sprays

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

By Applications

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

DowDuPont Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

Koppert Biologicals Systems

Syngenta

UPL

Valent BioSciences LLC

