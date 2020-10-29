Global Presence Sensing Devices Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2017 – 2025

Presence Sensing Devices Market: Overview

Presence sensing devices are one of the most important safety devices used for press brake safety. Presence sensing devices are categorized into various sensing devices such as, photoelectric Sensors, proximity sensor, motion sensor, human sensing and occupancy sensor. Photoelectric sensors works on the principle of light, light falling on curtains which uses infrared rays. Proximity sensor are used for detecting the various objects without any physical contact. A proximity sensors emits an electromagnetic field radiation and looks for changes in the field or return signal. The motion sensor is an infrared human detection sensor, which, as opposed to factory automation sensors that are used with factory equipment, is designed to be incorporated into various devices that exist around us in daily life. Human sensing is a technology used for the sensing the people in a particular area. Occupancy sensor is a device which contains light or heat, which is being used for sensing the occupancy of a people in a space.

Presence Sensing Devices Market: Dynamics

One of the most important driving factor of the presence sensing devices is machine safeguarding. Presence sensing devices are used for machine safeguarding for various operations such as, point of operation, in-running nip points, rotating parts, flying chips and sparks. Another major driving factor is electronic safety industry, presence sensing devices are manly used in detecting foreign objects by using lasers and cameras. Some challenges of presence sensing devices are such as, improper installation of machine safeguard and mechanical failure. Machine accidents can be reduce by proper installation of presence sensing devices, so this reduces the mechanical failure. Some opportunities of the presence sensing devices are such as, this devices can be used to recognize the air –gestures and hover manipulations. Other opportunities is in the ground proximity warning system and in automatic faucets. There are some latest trends in the presence sensing devices are such as, passive infrared sensing devices, ultrasonic presence sensing devices, tomographic motion detector, video camera software presence sensing devices and gesture detector presence sensing devices.

Presence Sensing Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on the type presence sensing devices market is segmented into:

Photoelectric presence sensing devices

Proximity presence sensing devices

motion presence sensing devices

Human presence sensing devices

occupancy presence sensing devices

Based on the application presence sensing devices market is segmented into:

Parking sensors

Ground proximity warning system

Vibration measurements of rotating shafts

Air –aircrafts warfare

Roller coasters

Conveyor system

Improvised explosive devices

Mobile devices

Presence Sensing Devices Market: Regional Overview

The global presence sensing devices market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the major share in the global presence sensing devices market in terms of production and revenue sharing. The presence sensing devices market in electronic safety is currently dominated by the North American market. Followed by North America, Europe and Latin America are expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of presence sensing devices market improves the various operations in many industries. The global presence sensing devices market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA is expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to very high population in this region.

Presence Sensing Devices Market: Regional Segmentation

In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the presence sensing devices market is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owed to factors such as such as rapid economic development, globalization and increasing demand of the presence sensing devices in conveyor and electronic industry

Presence Sensing Devices Market: Key Players

ABB LTD.

Ametek, INC.

Eaton CORPPLC

Emerson Electric CO.

Honeywell International, INC.

IFM Electronic Gmbh

KASchmersal Gmbh & COKG.

Leuze Electronic Gmbh & COKG

Mayser Gmbh & COKG.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs Gmbh

Pilz Gmbh & COKG.

Rockwell Automation, INC.

Schneider Electric S.A.

Sense Eletrônica LTDA.

Sick AG

Siemens AG

Sitema Gmbh & COKG.

Wenglor Sensoric Gmbh