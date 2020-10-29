Global GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) Market By Type (Chemical Synthesis, and Biological Fermentation), By Application (Food & Beverage, and Animal Feeds), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market by Product Type (Chemical Synthesis & Biological Fermentation), By End Use (Food & Beverages), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market is projected to be US$ 85 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 126.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

GABA is an abbreviation for Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid is naturally occurring amino acid that works as a neurotransmitter in your brain. GABA is an important inhibitory neurotransmitter that is present in the central nervous system of mammals. The neurotransmitter is vital as it reduces the activity of neurons to which it binds, reducing neuronal excitability throughout the nervous system. It is used to control anxiety or fear when neurons are overexcited, as GABA blocks impulses between nerve cells in the brain. Also, a low level of GABA can be linked to anxiety, mood disorder, epilepsy, and chronic pain. GABA is widely used in several end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, animal feeds, and others. Wide applications of GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) which has augmented the demand for GABA globally is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of the target market. In countries like Japan, GABA has been popular in food and beverages fortification for quite some time. Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, and demand for GABA based products is expected to remain robust in emerging economies, owing to the favorable economic environment.

Robust growth in end-use industries, particularly food and beverages, pharmaceuticals has augmented demand for GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) which is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Hectic and rigid schedule of nowadays is a reason which prompts the body with pressure and stress. An overabundance of work is affecting not just body but the brains health as well which is augmenting demand for cognitive enhancement products which is propelling market growth.

Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Low awareness and seriousness regarding mental disorders and the importance of mental disorders treatment, especially in developing economies and remote areas is one major step back in the growth of GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market. Nonetheless, increased funding by government and private agencies across the globe and especially in emerging economies for the treatment of neurological disorders is providing growth opportunities for market growth. Further, increased healthcare expenditure these days by individuals and growing trends of nutrients and supplements amongst common people owing to hectic schedule and impromptu lifestyle is providing lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market.

Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into chemical synthesis and biological fermentation. The biological fermentation segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by chemical synthesis segment. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented into food and beverages others. The beverages segment accounts for a majority share in the global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market.

Global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market, owing robust growth in end-use industries particularly food and beverages, pharmaceuticals have augmented demand for GABA. Europe is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as APAC, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Pharma Foods International,Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Co. Ltd, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical CO., Ltd.,Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Co., Ltd, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Co., Ltd

Key Market Segments

Type

Chemical Synthesis

Biological Fermentation

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Animal Feeds

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Pharma Foods International

Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Co. Ltd

Shanghai Richen

Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical CO. Ltd.

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co. Ltd

Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Co. Ltd

Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Co. Ltd

