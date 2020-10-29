The Antiemetics market to stand in a good stead from 2019 to 2029

The drugs that help prevent nausea, dizziness, and vomiting are termed as antiemetic drugs. The antiemetic drugs are prescribed for several ailments like vertigo and motion sickness. Antiemetics market is high volume based since most of the drugs have completed their patent protection regime. The antiemetics market is focused on generic drugs production even though clinical trials to increase the efficacy of the target site specificity are under study. The other research under study includes the application of antiemetics for oncological treatments. Chemotherapy-induced vomiting and early stage of pregnancy require antiemetic drugs throughout the therapy. The other applications of antiemetic drugs include treatment of toxins, food poisoning and side effects of other drugs inducing nausea and vomiting. The antiemetic drugs are also used after surgeries where gastrointestinal functioning is altered.

Increasing prevalence of patients affected with cancer is expected to surge the antiemetics market since chemotherapy induces vomiting in most of the cases. The reimbursement scenario, downward pricing pressure from government and reducing price of antiemetic drugs to stay competitive are expected to deter the other players from entering the antiemetic drugs market. The side effects of opioid analgesics and other drugs are one of the reason for growing prescription of antiemetic drugs. The antiemetic drugs market is expected to change with the collaborative and strategic decisions taken by key players to remain competitive in the antiemetic drugs market.

The global antiemetics market is segmented based on the drug class, site of action, application, end user and region.

By drug class, the global antiemetics market is segmented as:

Prokinetics

Serotonin antagonists

Antimuscarinics

Antihistaminics

Neurokinin-I antagosnists

Others

By site of action, the global antiemetics market is segmented as:

D2 receptors

5HT-3 receptors

MI receptors

HI receptors

By application, the global antiemetics market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy

Gastroenteritis

Surgery

Others

By end user, the global antiemetics market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

The antiemetic drugs are administered to control nausea and vomiting when a patient is prescribed for opioid analgesics; this is anticipated to be another driver for antiemetics market. The anesthetized patients for surgery are mostly prescribed antiemetic drugs to prevent side effects which are anticipated to be another major factor for the steady generation of revenue for the antiemetics market. Innovative drugs under clinical trials and novel therapies have the application of antiemetic drugs which could be another driver of antiemetics market. The outpatients visiting clinics for bowel dysfunction are anticipated to be one of the drivers of the antiemetics market. Bloating, diarrhea, gas, stomach pain and stomach cramps are expected to grow the antiemetics market gradually. The other drivers of antiemetics market include patient undergoing treatment for alcohol dependence, detoxification and side effects of food poisoning. The short timeline to generate revenues from approval of the regulatory bodies to patent expiry makes the antiemetic drug manufacturers to define new business models, outsource manufacturing process and optimize Salesforce which could be one of the prime reason to change the structure of the antiemetics market.

The global antiemetic drugs market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher prevalence of the patient pool undergoing chemotherapy and the availability of the basic hospital infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global antiemetic drugs market owing to higher adoption of the available treatments. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing antiemetic drugs market due to large population residing in countries such as India, China and other emerging Asian countries. Latin America market is expected to experience steady growth whereas MEA expected to be the least lucrative antiemetics market.

The key participants operating in the antiemetics market are: Novartis AG, Sanofi Aventis, Abbott Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, IPCA Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Tesaro.

