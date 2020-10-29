Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to reach US$ 4,046.0 Mn by 2027| BASF, UPL, Syngenta, DowDuPont

Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 1,164.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,046.0 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals market is segmented on the basis of type as – bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers. The bio pesticides segment in the Asia Pacific agricultural biologicals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, while the bio stimulants segment has been estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Bio stimulants are biologicals fertilizer additives which are used in crop production to enhance plant growth, health and productivity. It helps plant to improve nutrient-use efficiency, tolerate stresses like heat, cold, and drought and improve quality characteristics like nutritional content, shelf life, and others.

Agricultural biologicals includes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, used by the farmers to improve the crop health and yield and as pests control. It also helps in improving the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s robust resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improves the total productivity of the plant crops.

Request a Sample Copy of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009208

The Asia Pacific agricultural biologicals market is segmented on the basis of application as cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals and grains segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific agricultural biologicals market, while the fruits and vegetables segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Agricultural biologicals products are used to improve crop quality and yields of fruits and vegetables, along with providing affordable and healthy food products to customers worldwide.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Type

Bio pesticides

Bio stimulants

Bio fertilizers

Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Source

Microbials

Bio chemicals

Others

Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Application Mode

Foliar Sprays

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Applications

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Asia Pacific Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

DowDuPont Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

Koppert Biologicals Systems

Syngenta

UPL

Valent BioSciences LLC

You Can Directly Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009208

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact us

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]