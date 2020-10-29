Cold Forming Foil Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Cold form foil is an aluminum based film, also known as cold-form foil blisters especially in the pharmaceutical sector. Cold form foil, not only provides an impervious barrier to moisture, oxygen and other gasses, but also offers complete protection of the drugs, maintains the product integrity in order to show high tolerant compliance rate. Hence, the cold form foil market is highly influenced by the growing packaging demand from pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals packaging manufacturers are implementing new methods coupled with product advancements like tamper-evident and senior-friendly packages worldwide. Rising stringent regulations and environmental apprehensions which are imposed by Food and Drug administration (FDA) and World Packaging Organization (WPO) for sealing and labeling are projected to strengthen growth in the cold form market.

Cold Form Foil Market: Dynamics

The growth of cold form foil is attributed to the growing demand for advanced medical amenities from the consumers and adoption of numerous healthcare programs in developing countries. Nowadays, manufacturers are considering cost-effective and high quality alternatives for producing convenient packages for the end-users, which in turn, drives the demand for cold form foil market. Increasing consumption of packaging materials that provides protection as well as safety for the extension of product shelf life is expected to further drive the cold form foil market in the near future. Though cold form foil market size is growing at an impressive rate, there are factors that prohibit the growth of cold form foil market, like lack of translucency of the packages, slower production speed capacity as compared to the thermoforming and huge sizes of the blister packages which hinder the growth of the cold form foil market.

Cold Form Foil Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global cold form foil market is segmented into,

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer products

Food

Industrial goods

On the basis of material, the global cold form foil market is segmented into,

Aluminum

Plastic Film Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Rigid PVC PET Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Others

Others

On the basis of technology, the global cold form foil market is segmented into,

Thermoforming

Cold forming

Cold Form Foil Market: Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of region, cold form foil finds its market scope in five regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe, dominates the cold form foil market, followed by North America. The growth in Europe region is attributed to the increasing pharmaceutical sectors coupled with the rising availability of raw materials. Further, France, Germany, and the U.K. are expected to experience strong growth in the coming years.

Though, Europe, represents the largest global cold form foil market, the highest rates for cold form foil market is in Asia Pacific, primarily in developing countries like India, China, Japan Taiwan and Korea. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of health benefits among consumers is likely projected to drive the demand. The developing countries are expected to create sustainable opportunities for manufacturers of cold form foil, owing to its growing demand for semiconductor and electronics application. Furthermore, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth in the coming years.

Cold Form Foil Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the cold form foil market includes, Amcor Limited, Sonoco Company Products, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group, ACG Pharmapack Pvt Limited, Essentra PLC, Tekni-Plex, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and MSP Corporation

