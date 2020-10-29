Ultra-Portable Speakers Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Ultra-Portable Speakers Market – Overview

Ultra-portable speakers are a type of audio speaker that run on batteries. These speakers can be easily transported and carried by the users. Constantly changing consumer preference, constant innovation and developments in technology, and the ever growing adoption of smartphones are some of the key factors influencing the growth of the global ultra-portable speaker market. These speakers are now increasingly becoming a fashion or a style statement among the users, especially among the young adults. With their ease of connectivity and strong sound, the ultra-portable speaker market is expected to show a promising growth in the near future.

Ultra-Portable Speakers Market – Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global ultra-portable speaker market are given below:

In May 2018, Harman International, a prominent name in the global ultra-portable speaker market announced the launch of JBL GO2. This new ultra-portable speaker is completely waterproof. The launch of the product was specifically targeted for the Indian audience keeping in the mind the growing trend of small size speaker with high Bluetooth connectivity and high sound-quality.

Recently, Bose Inc., a leading manufacturer in the global ultra-portable speaker launched a new product called Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses. This innovative product featured best in class surround sound technology by Bose. The sunglasses had in-built Bluetooth speakers that provided high-quality sound and calling facility to the user.

Ultra-Portable Speakers Market – Drivers and Restraints

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global ultra-portable speaker market is the growing adoption of smartphones across the world. With the easy penetration of internet and availability of near infinite choices of songs and playlists, the trend of possessing an ultra-portable speaker is growing day by day. Moreover, the manufacturers are providing highly innovative and attractive products to scale up their sale. Moreover, with the technological advancement, the sound quality has been considerably enhanced even though the size of the speakers has been reduced considerably. The new age connectivity methods such as Bluetooth connectivity and WiFi connectivity allow multiple users to connect with a device. This has also been a key factor in upscaling the popularity of these devices.

In addition to this, there have been numerous smart and AI driven ultra-portable speaker available in the market. For instance, the soaring popularity of Amazon Eco Dot and Google Home Assistant have changed the dynamics of the traditional speaker market and helped in driving the growth of the ultra-portable speaker market.

Ultra-Portable Speakers Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions that divide the global ultra-portable speaker market. These regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the global market is currently dominated by the North America region. The growth of the regional market can be primarily attributed to the presence of several key vendors in the region that are trying to win the loyalty of the customers. With large consumer base and innovative marketing strategies, these companies are thus helping to drive the growth of the ultra-portable speaker market. Moreover, with the growing economic strengths of people, they are willing to pay more for innovative and highly attractive speakers. Thus, the market is experiencing a huge growth in this region.

On the other hand, the ultra-portable speaker market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a promising growth in the coming few years. The growth of the regional market is due to the growing penetration of smartphones and internet in developing economies such as India and China.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.