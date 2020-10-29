Event Management Software Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Event Management Solutions Market – Introduction

Event management solutions are playing a vital role systematic planning, implementation of events, and ensures best possible outcomes.

Event management solutions facilitates end-to-end management of events, right from the tickets booking and registration, check-in, event promotions and reporting

These event management solutions are being used for B2B, and B2C events, both

In the current scenario, events forms an important part of marketing activities, as it helps to connect with the clients directly

There has been continuous increase in the demand for live events, as the marketers are looking to divert the ways of strictly online experience with the clients into face-to-face interactions.

Also, explosion of event related technologies and innovations are resulting in continuous growth of live events. Thus boosting the demand for event management solutions.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74319

Key Drivers of the Event Management Solutions Market

Increased demand for systematic and automated approach by event organizers is expected to drive the demand for event management solutions

Event managers are actively looking for solutions which can reduce the manual workload and enhance the productivity

Event management solutions increases automation of various activities, across different stages of an event and ensure maximum outcome

Event management solutions offers alignment of marketing, sales, finance and IT and various other departments to enhance coordination across various domains.

Due to these benefits offered by event management solutions, the demand in event management market is expected to grow at a huge pace

Growing need to analyze and report the event outcome is expected to fuel the event management solutions market growth

Event management solution offers a platform to analyze the outcomes of the event, in terms of number of clients reached, and various other returns being expected from an event.

Event management solutions provides outcomes in a way, which helps the enterprises to understand success or failure of any event for further improvements.

North America to dominate the global event management solutions market

North America is expected to account for notable share of the global event management solutions market during the forecast period.

This dominance is primarily due to the presence of large number of enterprises in North American countries.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to drive the event management solutions market in the region.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Event management solutions market in Asia Pacific to expand significantly

The event management solutions market is expected to expand at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region

This is due to the continuous growth in enterprises and growing trend of event organizing. Also, growth marketing activities by enterprises in this region is expected to drive the demand for event management solutions to a great extent in the forthcoming years.

Event Management Solutions Market – Competition Landscape

The top five players are expected to account for 20% to 25% share of the global event management solutions market. A few of the key players operating in the global event management solutions market include:

Gather Technologies, Inc.

Aventri, Inc.

EventBank, Inc.

Profit Systems Inc.

Hubb, LLC

Gather Technologies, Inc.: Incorporated in the year 2012, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Gather Technologies’ offerings include event management platform for clients including restaurants, catering, wedding venues, multi-purpose, venues, breweries among others.

Aventri, Inc.: Incorporated in the year 1998, the company is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, United States. Aventri is a cloud based software management company and provides various solutions including event management software, meeting management, attendee registration, e-mail marketing, survey solutions, and venue sourcing among others.