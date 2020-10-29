Container Liner Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2020 – 2027

Global Container Liner Market: Overview

Increase in manufacturing activities has resulted in augmented product output, which is directly influencing the global container liner market. In addition to that, container liners are reusable, which supports the expansion of the global container liner market in years to come. Container liners reduce the burden of cleaning and replacement of containers, thereby contributing toward prevention of product contamination.

The global container liner market is expected to register steady growth of the period of assessment. Material types, capacities, products, end-users and region are the parameters based on which the global container liner market has been segmented.

Global Container Liner Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments in the global container liner market is mentioned below:

In June 2019, Amcor Plc. successfully acquired Bemis Company Inc. Post acquisition, both the companies will operate under Amcor plc. Following the acquisition, it is expected that Bemis will offer extra capabilities and scale up the operations of the entity. The acquisition is likely to reinforce the leadership position of Amcor plc. in the market and help expand its packaging business across the globe. Expansion of the company is likely to aid the expansion of their container liner product line as well.

Some of the renowned companies operating in the global container liner market are as follows

Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems LLC

Lc Packaging International B.V.

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.

Bemis Company Inc.

Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Global Container Liner Market: Key Trends

The following trends and opportunities are likely to be exhibited by the global container liner market over the period of assessment.

Ability to Prevent Contamination and Corrosion of Bulk Cargo Accentuates Demand

Container liners find use in the protection of containers used for transporting products in bulk from one place to another. Container liners prevent goods from damages caused by humidity and dampness, which is a significant factor promoting the growth of the global container liner market.

This packaging solution is mostly meant for carrying bulk cargo in a container over a long distance. Effective prevention of product contamination is likely to propel the growth of the global container liner market during the assessment period. Furthermore, attractive designs, some with even anti-static composition makes it a lucrative packaging solution for many.

Polypropylene or polyethylene is the main constituent of container liners, which is utilized for the purpose of preventing contamination. It is also used to prevent corrosion and rust in the cargo.

The container liner is made of polyethylene or polypropylene and is used to protect the cargo from any contamination, but also is used to protect the container mostly against rust and corrosion caused by the cargo. In addition, the liners also find use in the transportation of dry bulk cargo in the form of powder or granules.

Largely the downstream companies of the oil and gas industry make use of container liners. As the price of oil is dependent on the political situation around the world, volatility of the political determines price of oil. As such, oil and gas industry plays a major role in determining the future of the global container liner market.

Global Container Liner Market: Geographical Analysis

The global container liner market has been split into the principal regions of Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Considering geography, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative region for the global container liner market. Rapid expansion in the manufacturing industries is leading to the increased industrial output. Increased output necessitates the need to transport more goods through containers thereby resulting in the expansion of the global container liner market during forecast period.

Europe and North America are also expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Constant research and development by the stakeholders to come up with packaging solutions such as this is fuelling the market.

.By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the utmost attractive market for the global container liner market and is estimated to witness a combine market share. Asia Pacific is mostly fuelled by the manufacturing industries. As the manufacturing industries are growing, so the manufacturing output of the industries is also increasing. Increasing manufacturing output is rising the demand of the container liner used for transportation and storage solutions of the products. Consequently, container liner are gaining traction mainly for container shipping purposes and the ease of loading and unloading provided by them.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

