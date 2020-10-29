Glass Tempering Systems Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2025

Global glass tempering System: Market Overview

Toughened glass or tempered glass acquires a degree of strength of normal glass sheet which when broke, shatters into small and comparatively harmless pieces. Toughened or tempered glass are most popular types of glasses as they are more resistant to vibrations, and shocks and thus are used in windows, cars and other such applications. A system used for tempering the glass is called glass tempering system in which glass is superheated and then cooled immediately, the glass expands when heated at a high temperature and contracts when cooled quickly.

Tempered glass is commonly used in extreme pressure and temperature, thus when it breaks, it forms small pieces, unlike normal glass. Owing to this property, tempered glasses are used in many safety glass applications. Various companies research and develop advanced systems which facilitate the easy and efficient handling and processing of the glass in the system. Thus the global glass tempering System market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period 2017-2027 with significant CAGR.

Global glass tempering System: Market Dynamics

The global glass tempering system market is favored by the automotive and electronic industries. Increasing awareness regarding tempered glass benefits in the automotive and electronic industry, increased transportation facilities, rising need for durable building materials and increasing architectural trend toward the use of glass in building and constructions are expected to positively impact the overall market during the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancement in the processing due to increasing number of investors interested to invest in the glass industry, growing trend focusing on the decorative perspective of the building or related applications coupled with local market and advertisement influencing the consumers in developing regions is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period. Tempered glass is preferably demanded where safety, thermal resistance, and strength are considered. Thus the global glass tempering system market is expected to propel owing to vast industrial and end-use applications.

However, the factors such as high operating cost, high initial investments, non-availability of transportation can affect the global market for the glass tempering systems. The increasing demand for the laminated glass due to its properties such as light weight and anti-breakage affect the global demand for the tempered glass ultimately affecting the global glass tempering system market in the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global glass tempering System: Segmentation

Based on types of glass, the global glass tempering system is segmented into

Horizontal

Vertical

Flat

Continuous

Oscillating

Bent

Uni-directional

Bi-directional

Based on the technology, the global glass tempering system market is segmented into

Chemical treatment

Controlled thermal processes

Based on its applications, the global glass tempering system, market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Building and Construction

Automobile Industry

Other

Based on End-use, the global glass tempering system, market is segmented into

Doors,

Windows,

Refrigerator trays,

Architectural doors and tables,

Manufacturing of bullet proof products,

Mobile screen protectors,

Cookware

Others

Global glass tempering System: Segment Overview

In the application segment, the demand for the glass tempering system dominates the overall application based market of glass tempering system. Rising demand for the tempered glasses for the windows, vehicles, safety and security favors the overall market. Growing demand from the manufacturing industries of appliances and others creates the positive outlook for the global glass tempering system market in the forecast period.

Global glass tempering System: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global glass tempering systems is segmented into Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, and Western Europe. The Europe and North America leads the global market for the glass tempering machine owing to increasing demand for the processed, thermal and tempered glass, extreme climatic conditions, and significant growth in the automobile industry

. Asia Pacific, due to increased government expenditure on the infrastructure development, rapid urbanization in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to propel the demand for the tempered glass resulting into augmented growth of the global glass tempering systems. Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth in the automobile industry due to rising vehicle manufacturing in India, China, and Malaysia. Thus the overall glass tempering system market is expected to gain significant CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global glass tempering System: Market Players

Some of the prominent players for the global glass tempering system market are

Mappi International Srl

Luoyang North Glass Technology Co.

Glasstech Inc.