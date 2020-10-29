Container Glass Coatings Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Introduction–

Container glass coatings is a type protective primer coating on glass to provide heat resistance to glass containers. Container glass coatings is used in the protection of glass containers such as bottles, bowls, jars, etc. which are mainly supplied to the chemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and cosmetics & personal care industry. Basic raw material which is required for the manufacturing of container glass coatings includes epoxy, hybrid and polyester resins. Container glass coatings can provide a non-pigmented clear or colored appearance to the surface of the glass.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Dynamics-

Increasing inclination of consumer toward the aesthetics appearance of consumer goods, the acceptance of container glass coatings has throttled up at a rapid pace. This increasing demand leads the producers of container glass coatings to provide the products which enhance the coating quality and their protective efficiency as well to meet the consumer demand. Furthermore, in order to develop products which offer high-scale protection from wearing, scratching, and minimize the breakage reduction on conveying lines manufacturers of container glass coatings emphasizing on product innovation which result in creating a positive impact on the a container glass coatings market. In addition to, manufacturers of container glass coatings are also focusing on providing product with high durability to sustain in the extreme conditions during handling and transportation. Growing demand for flexible cold-end coatings for labelling purpose of glass container among end-use industry which also results in propelling the demand for container glass coatings. Growing food & beverages industry coupled with increasing demand for glass packaging is expected to boost the demand for container glass coatings and it will continue to grow at significant rate in the coming future years. Manufacturer of container glass coatings also offer wide range of color standards, textures and finishes according to its customer requirement. Manufacturer are also diversifying their product range in the field of container glass coatings due to excellent dry filling resistance property of container glass coating which result in up surging the demand for container glass coatings from end-use industry

The growth opportunities for Container Glass Coatings is expected to propelled by the rising demand for product penetration in a decorative materials i.e. screen print in automotive, bottles to enhance their appearance which also positively influence the market of Container Glass Coatings in industrial applications. However, fluctuation in the price of raw material and the availability of other inexpensive substitute for container glass coatings materials may hinder the market growth of container glass coatings

The global Container Glass Coatings market is considered to be a highly fragmented market with presence of national and international players having established their presence in particular or multi-regional markets.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Segments-

The Market of Container Glass Coatings can be segmented into two factors on the basis of its coating type, application and its end-use

Container Glass Coatings market can be segmented based on product type

Hot End Coatings

Cold end coatings

Container Glass Coatings market can be segmented based on coating type

Colored Coatings

Frost Effect Coatings

Anti-Scratch Coatings

Decorative Coatings

Container Glass Coatings market can be segmented based on end-use

Food and Beverage Sector

Pharmaceutical Sector

Technical Products Sector

Container Glass Coatings Market: Regional Overview –

Europe is anticipated to hold the significant share of container glass coatings due to growing beverages, food and pharmaceutical industry industries. Moreover, rapidly growing food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in the in the countries such as China, India leads to rise in the demand for glass packaging which further leads to propel the market demand for container glass coatings in this region, owing to which Asia is attributed to be the promising market region for container glass coatings. Modest growth in the fabrication of glass containers in Latin America will boost the market of container glass coatings. North American hold the significant share of container glass coatings due to increasing demand for glass packaging especially from brewery industry. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to show the moderate growth in the glass container industry owing to the growth of cosmetics & personal care industry, which in turn will lead to the growth of container glass coatings to a certain extent.

Container Glass Coatings Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Container Glass Coatings are as follows:-

Arkema Group

Bottle Coatings

KECO Coatings

Toyo Glass Co., Ltd.

Emst Deigel GmbH

Gulbrandsen

TIB Chemicals AG

Nordson Corporation

Deco Glas GmbH

